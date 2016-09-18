Bob Craig, Keystone Policy Center founder, inducted into Colorado Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame on Oct. 1 | SummitDaily.com

A Summit County icon will be honored with the state’s highest form of snow sports recognition on Oct. 1, when the late Bob Craig is inducted into the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame as a Pioneer member of the Class of 2016. The celebration takes place in conjunction with the Hall of Fame’s annual Induction Gala at the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort.

Each year, the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have played significant roles in the development and promotion of skiing and snowboarding across the state of Colorado. Inductees are nominated and selected based on their contributions as an athlete, sport builder, inspirational figure or pioneer.

“Induction into the Hall of Fame is the highest Colorado snow sports honor that can be bestowed on an individual,” explained Susie Tjossem, director of the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Museum in Vail. “This evening is always a very special occasion for all of our inductees.”

Remembering Bob Craig

Craig, who passed away in January of 2015 at 90 years old, was a modern Renaissance man and renowned mountain climber, blessed with the vision to direct the Aspen Institute early in his career. He also helped co-found the internationally famous Aspen Center for Physics.

Before entering the world of alpine policy, he was an avid mountaineer and sailor who split his time between climbing peaks like Mount Everest and sailing the world. His adventures began as a U.S. Navy officer with an attack cargo ship in World War II and went on to graduate with degrees in biology and philosophy from the University of Washington and Columbia University.

After moving from Aspen to Summit County in the mid-‘70s, he was given the opportunity to launch the Keystone Policy Center, a collaborative problem-solving organization that initially focused on environmental regulatory issues. The Keystone Center became known for confronting tough issues and for bringing leaders with disparate positions to the mountains — a neutral space — to share perspectives and work for collaborative solutions. Prior to retiring from the center in 1997, Craig was invited to join the board of the Summit Foundation.

“I think we had a real impact,” Craig said of the center’s work in a 2013 Summit Daily interview. “I think we were at the cutting edge at the emergence of the biotech industry.”

Class of 2016

In addition to Craig, the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame Class of 2016 also includes: Olympic and X Games snowboarding medalist Shannon Dunn-Downing of Steamboat Springs; 10th Mountain Division veteran and Silver Star winner Hugh Evans of Boulder; U.S. Ski Team Nordic Combined star and six-time Olympian Todd Lodwick of Steamboat; former executive director for Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, Aldo Radamus; Charles Smith, a Denver-based pioneer involved in Colorado’s minority ski community.

The Colorado Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame is managed by the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Museum. Located atop the Vail Village parking structure, the museum is a treasure trove of ski history and heritage, with six themed galleries displaying artifacts, narratives and film documentaries that entertain and educate visitors of all ages.

For additional information on the Colorado and Snowboard Museum, the Hall of Fame and the Class of 2016, visit www.skimuseum.net.