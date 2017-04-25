Breck, Copper, Keystone closed to uphill ski access this spring | SummitDaily.com

Breck, Copper, Keystone closed to uphill ski access this spring
April 25, 2017
Thining about skinning up Breckenridge this April? Think again.
On April 24, the day after closing day, Breck officials announced that the entire mountain will be closed to uphill access this spring due to construction work on several capital projects. The work being done creates safety concerns for public use, according to a release from the resort, and none of the standard routes are available for foot, ski and other traffic while snow is still on the ground.
Thinking about skinning at Copper or Keystone? They too are closed to uphill travel this spring for the same reasons. At Copper, work is scheduled to begin soon on the resort's new Kokomo lift and alpine coaster. That makes Arapahoe Basin the only Summit County resort with uphill access this spring. Rules there are the same as always: travel is allowed before and after operating hours with a free permit, available from lower ski patrol headquarters during business hours.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- Mountain Wheels: Audacious, capable luxury in Toyota’s legendary Land Cruiser (review)
- Kneehab: Ghosts of ACL injuries past with Breckenridge snowboarders, skiers and coaches (video)
- Dear Drewbie: A roadmap to mental and emotional spring-cleaning
- Breck, Copper, Keystone closed to uphill ski access this spring
- Tutus and T-Bar: Your Breckenridge closing day survival guide
Trending Sitewide
- Silverthorne knife attacker with criminal past sentenced to 3 years in prison
- Breckenridge stalking victim says court case barely scratched surface of battle with abuse
- Aspen man who died at parking garage ran to his death
- Man sentenced for 2013 Leadville assault that left victim with brain damage
- Breckenridge Ski Resort celebrates closing day with Breck Plunge