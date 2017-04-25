Breck, Copper, Keystone closed to uphill ski access this spring | SummitDaily.com

Thining about skinning up Breckenridge this April? Think again.

On April 24, the day after closing day, Breck officials announced that the entire mountain will be closed to uphill access this spring due to construction work on several capital projects. The work being done creates safety concerns for public use, according to a release from the resort, and none of the standard routes are available for foot, ski and other traffic while snow is still on the ground.

Thinking about skinning at Copper or Keystone? They too are closed to uphill travel this spring for the same reasons. At Copper, work is scheduled to begin soon on the resort's new Kokomo lift and alpine coaster. That makes Arapahoe Basin the only Summit County resort with uphill access this spring. Rules there are the same as always: travel is allowed before and after operating hours with a free permit, available from lower ski patrol headquarters during business hours.