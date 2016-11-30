Breck Vipers top Pikes Peak Vigilantes in Denver, 7-3 | SummitDaily.com

Breck Vipers top Pikes Peak Vigilantes in Denver, 7-3
November 30, 2016
Breck vs. Pikes Peak — Nov. 26
1st 2nd 3rd Final
Breck 2 2 3 7
Pikes Peak 1 1 1 3
Scoring
First
16:10 Pikes Peak — Richard McGuire (assist Scott Crabtree)
12:40 Breck — Bradley Edelberg (assist Colin Trevlyn)
9:09 Breck — Tito Yslas (assist Zeke Yslas)
Second
15:33 Breck — Bradley Edelberg (assist Taylor Motsinger)
14:30 Breck — Zeke Yslas (assist Bradley Edelberg)
5:30 Pikes Peak — James Terry (assist Bryan Ford)
Third
19:18 Pikes Peak — Richard McGuire (assists Bryan Ford, Joe King)
14:08 Breck — Rick Batenburg (assist Josh DeLoach)
7:02 Breck — Colin Trevlyn (assist Bradley Edelberg)
5:51 Breck — Josh DeLoach (unassisted)
DENVER — After a tough loss to the Vail Yeti in the home opener, the Breckenridge Vipers are back on track.
This past Saturday, the local semi-pro team with the Mountain West Hockey League traveled to Denver for the first matchup of the season against the Pikes Peak Vigilantes. Breck earned a resounding victory on neutral ground at Magness Arena, 7-3, to even the team’s early-season record at 1-1.
The game kicked into gear less than five minutes after the tip-off when Richard McGuire opened scoring for the Vigilantes, who were making their season debut. The lead was short-lived, though, as Bradley Edelberg scored his first of two goals for Breckenridge. Less than four minutes later, teammate Tito Yslas had a goal to give the Vipers a 2-1 lead.
Breckenridge never trailed again, although the Vigilantes didn’t give up without a fight. The Vipers scored two more in the second period — another from Edelberg in the fifth minute, followed by Yslas with his second goal in the sixth minute — before the Vigilantes’ James Terry found the back of the net with 5:30 remaining in the second period. The Vipers led, 4-2, at second intermission and entered the third with plenty of momentum. This was the Vipers’ game to lose.
Things got iffy early in the third period, when McGuire sunk his second goal of the game and cut the Vipers’ lead to 4-3. But Breck rebounded to dominate the rest of the frame — and the game — to finish the third in show-stopping fashion. The Vipers scored relentlessly, with goals by Rick Batenburg, Colin Trevlyn and an unassisted cherry on top from Josh DeLoach to make the final 7-3.
The Vipers next face the Yeti in two games for Vail’s home opening series Dec. 2-3. Games on both nights are at Dobson Ice Arena in Lionshead Village. Tip-off is at 7:45 p.m.
