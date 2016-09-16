Breckenridge Bike Guide: Baker’s Tank autumn loop at Boreas Pass (video) | SummitDaily.com

Known to locals as a classic loop just outside of downtown Breckenridge, Baker’s Tank is home to a mellow climb, fast downhill and just a taste of technical riding. Bordered by aspen groves, the ascent up Boreas Pass rewards autumn riders with colorful views of Quandary Peak and the Tenmile Range.

Trail highlights

The trail can be taken in either direction. Most riders prefer to pedal up Boreas Pass Road to the upper Baker’s Tank trailhead, leaving a solid 3 miles of singletrack for the descent. For this route, follow Boreas Pass Road 3 miles to Baker’s Tank, a large maroon water tank used in the early 1900s by the Denver, South Park and Pacific railroad company to cool engines after the long haul up eastern Boreas Pass. Turn onto a rocky Jeep road forking left just before the tank, where the trail once ended.

From the upper trailhead, climb briefly and veer left onto a trail starting near a fence. It parallels the dirt road below and then switchbacks left. Pedal along this nearly level trail as it winds around a hill, clinging to a steep slope. Reach a junction at 3.9 miles, turn left at the brown arrow sign and begin a long descent (going straight leads to private property and the Mountain Pride connector for Bald Mountain Road).

The singletrack connects with an old road at 4.5 miles. Turn left at the junction (going right again leads to private land), then descend briefly and bear right almost immediately to head back onto the singletrack. The overgrown path to the left leads to a camping area/turnaround and connects with Boreas Pass Road.

After returning to rooty, rocky singletrack, continue on the trail as it cruises along a fairly level section through the trees for about 1 mile. It then descends along a steep hillside, switchbacking downward before ending at the small trailhead parking lot.

Parking

From I-70, drive south toward Breckenridge on Highway 9. Turn left onto Boreas Pass Road (also known as Broken Lance Drive if taken to the right) at the stoplight on the south end of town. From here, you have two options. Park at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena lot and hop on the free Boreas Pass loop bus. Ride the route for about 15 minutes until the bus reaches the Bluffs Condos stop. Pedal up Boreas Pass Road for about 1 mile to the brown access gate.

You can also drive 3.5 miles up Boreas Pass Road to pavement’s end. Park in the pull-off on the left where the road becomes dirt. The lower Baker’s Tank trailhead begins on a small ridge above the brown access gate.