Breckenridge Bike Guide: Burro Trail (video) | SummitDaily.com

SUMMIT COUNTY — The singletrack at Breckenridge Ski Resort is anything but smooth and perfectly manicured — and that’s just how riders like it. Found right at the base of Peak 9, the Burro Trail features gradual (but often rocky) climbs along creeks and through dense forest to the Spruce Creek drainage. It’s a prototypical Breck technical trail, filled with rocks, roots and an occasional unexpected incline. The route seems simple enough from an elevation standpoint — it only gains 860 vertical feet — but the long, sustained rocky sections make it a challenging and rewarding ride for anyone looking to fine-tune their technical prowess. For a longer ride, it can be combined with trails around Spruce Creek.

Description

From the paved lot at Beaver Run Resort, turn right onto the dirt ski area access road and climb under a chairlift. Almost immediately, turn left through a rail fence onto the Burro Trail (marked by a U.S. Forest Service sign). Cross a small bridge over a creek and climb along the trail as it parallels the creek.

Side trails forking left and right make navigation a bit confusing, but the main route is relatively well-worn and far easier to climb than the overgrown side trails. At 1.5 miles the trail eventually veers away from the creek, meanders through a roller-coaster section of forest, then enters the first portion of rocky climbs. These climbs over boulders and roots continue for the remainder of the ride. The elevation gains are moderate, but these sections require technical riding ability. Expect to walk at least once or twice. The singletrack gradually widens around mile 2 when it connects with a dirt road.

When the trail widens, bear slightly left onto the road and ride across 1 mile of extremely rocky trails as it climbs gradually along a hillside. Continue until the trail merges with Spruce Creek Road. Return as you came, or turn left at the Spruce Creek Road intersection for another rocky (but more forgiving) 4.5-mile ride to the Spruce Creek Trailhead.

Parking

From Interstate 70, drive south to Breckenridge on Highway 9. Follow Highway 9 right through the roundabout on the north end of town. Drive south past the City Market and gondola parking lots on Highway 9/Park Avenue until you reach Village Road. Turn right and follow the road about 0.25 miles to the large paved lot next to Beaver Run Resort.