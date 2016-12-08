Breck’s Meta Yoga celebrates 6th anniversary with discounts, DJ yoga | SummitDaily.com

Meta Yoga in Breckenridge is turning 6 years old and you’d better believe the studio is celebrating.

From Dec. 9-11, the downtown yoga studio is hosting discounted sessions all weekend with local instructors like Juli Rathke, Murray Greene and Kat Pummill. Discounted, of course, means the classes are tought on a donation basis: pay what you want for the class, whether it’s $5 or $50, and you get an hour and 15 minutes with a few of the most experienced yoga instructors in Breckenridge. You’re also supporting two worthy causes: the Give Back Yoga Foundation and Yoga of 12 Step Recovery. The two nonprofits introduce yoga to people across the U.S. who need it the most.

Along with the donation classes, Meta is also hosting a retro DJ yoga party (7:15-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9), complete with rock ‘n’ roll music and a $25 gift certificate for the best retro costume. Dust off the Jimi Hendrix vest man. Then there’s the holiday trunk show (2-4:30 p.m. on Dec. 10) with outfits and more from Om Collection, Lulu Lemon, Rad Rollers, Breckenridge Candle Cabin and more, followed by a happy hour (5-8 p.m.) next door at Cuppa Joe with live music. The anniversary weekend ends with a Hatha yoga class (8-10 a.m. on Dec. 11) accompanied by live music and a Fire Puja anniversary ceremony (10:30-11:30 a.m.) with Byron McRae.

For a full schedule or more info about the anniversary and Meta Yoga studio at large, see the studio website at metayogastudios.com.