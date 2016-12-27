Broncos offense a no-show against Pats at Mile High | SummitDaily.com

The call Justin Forsett had been hoping for came the evening of Sunday, Dec. 4 as he dined with his two sons and wife. His most recent NFL job, in Detroit, had come and gone with little to report, but on the other end of the line was a chance to start anew, with a coach and an offense that helped him reach his peak only two years ago.

Gary Kubiak and the Broncos claimed the running back off waivers hoping his 31-year-old legs and knowledge of their zone-blocking system would provide the spark their offense sorely lacked.

For a few minutes early in Sunday’s game against New England, it appeared as if their hope had turned to reality. But just as quickly those sparks faded and promise gave way to frustration. In frigid temperatures, and in spite of a spectacular performance by their defense, the Broncos fell to the AFC-leading Patriots, 16-3, at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Denver dropped to 8-6 and with games left at Kansas City and at home against Oakland will need to win out, and get help to make the playoffs as a wild card. New England clinched the AFC East and secured a first-round bye.

“Our defense played tremendous,” Kubiak said. “The disappointing thing is we had some ball movement, but could have had a lot more ball movement if we could have made four or five more plays.”

Following a difficult debut at Tennessee a week ago that included a fumble on his first carry, Forsett nevertheless got the start against the Patriots (12-2) and ran for 19 yards on his first two carries. His quick cuts created rushing lanes, and a brief resurgence of the run game set the stage for a passing game that had, in recent outings, struggled to show its face until the second half.

But the hope was misleading.

