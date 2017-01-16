Bud Lilly, fly-fishing legend and American conservationist, dies at 91 | SummitDaily.com

BOZEMAN — His name didn’t simply adorn some storefront in West Yellowstone, and he wasn’t just a famous fly fisherman. Bud Lilly was a dedicated conservation advocate, and his influence helped bring major changes to the sport of fishing and the conservation of trout.

“He was a real leader in a lot of things that have shaped where we are right now,” said John Bailey, who runs Dan Bailey’s Fly Shop in Livingston.

His voice is now gone. Bud Lilly died the evening of Jan. 4 in Bozeman. He was 91.

He was immensely famous in the fly fishing and conservation communities. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued a statement mourning Lilly the day after his death, saying that Montana “lost a true outdoorsman, a stalwart of conservation and a leading voice in Montana’s fishing community. He was, and will always be remembered as, ‘a trout’s best friend.’”

