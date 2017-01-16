Bud Lilly, fly-fishing legend and American conservationist, dies at 91 | SummitDaily.com

Bud Lilly, fly-fishing legend and American conservationist, dies at 91
January 16, 2017
BOZEMAN — His name didn’t simply adorn some storefront in West Yellowstone, and he wasn’t just a famous fly fisherman. Bud Lilly was a dedicated conservation advocate, and his influence helped bring major changes to the sport of fishing and the conservation of trout.
“He was a real leader in a lot of things that have shaped where we are right now,” said John Bailey, who runs Dan Bailey’s Fly Shop in Livingston.
His voice is now gone. Bud Lilly died the evening of Jan. 4 in Bozeman. He was 91.
He was immensely famous in the fly fishing and conservation communities. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued a statement mourning Lilly the day after his death, saying that Montana “lost a true outdoorsman, a stalwart of conservation and a leading voice in Montana’s fishing community. He was, and will always be remembered as, ‘a trout’s best friend.’”
Read on for the complete memorial from the Bozemand Daily Chronicle.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Sports
- Retrofitted: Illegal Ullr Fest coins and more at the ‘Mining Town Turns Ski Resort’ exhibit
- At Team Breckenridge, big-mountain skiing and snowboarding is the next big thing
- Mountain Wheels: Diesel drama for Chrysler prompts soul searching (review)
- Bud Lilly, fly-fishing legend and American conservationist, dies at 91
- SIA announces new format for 2017 Snow Show
Trending Sitewide
- Denver man found dead at Breckenridge Ski Resort Friday, Jan. 13
- Six-passenger chair lifts coming to Breckenridge, Keystone and Vail ski resorts
- Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Denver Crime Stoppers ask for help finding hit-and-run snowboarder
- VIDEO: Snowplow crashes through guardrail, down 300-foot embankment after collision with semi
- Knopf: While America watched Trump, big money bought Colorado election (column)