Camping limits plan cleared at Conundrum Hot Springs, other wilderness near Aspen

The White River National Forest will start implementing a system to limit backpackers in heavily visited hot spots of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness after hurdles were cleared, officials announced Wednesday.

The regional office of the U.S. Forest Service ruled this week on two citizen objections to the proposed Wilderness Overnight Use Management Plan. Minor clarifications were required on three points that addressed on how backpackers would be limited and at what numbers. With those clarifications, the regional office gave its blessing to implement the plan.

The first phase will be creating a reservation system for a limited-entry overnight permit in the Conundrum Hot Springs zone, one of the heaviest visited sites in the wilderness southwest of Aspen.

"We are implementing this in phases, to make sure we get it right," said Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Karen Schroyer. "We will be learning as we go, making adjustments as needed through the adaptive management strategy. Conundrum is absolutely our top priority for this coming 2018 season."

The next phase will be limiting backpackers at one time on the popular Four Pass Loop. The third phase will be limits for overnight visitation at Capital Lake. A timeline hasn't been established for the two later phases.

Permits for camping in Conundrum Valley will be required year-round. Campers will need to obtain their permits prior to their trip at Recreation.gov. Details on how to obtain a permit will be available in early 2018.

