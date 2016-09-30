Catch local moto pro Eric Rhoten at Denver EnduroCross, Oct. 1 | SummitDaily.com

Catch local moto pro Eric Rhoten at Denver EnduroCross, Oct. 1
Ryan Summerlin September 30, 2016
It’s time for Colorado’s best motocross riders to have their day in the dirt.
On Oct. 1, the National Western Complex in Denver hosts EnduroCross, an off-road, indoor motorcycle race taking riders across a track filled with obstacles including boulders, logs, sand, mud, giant tires and a water hole. Dubbe the “toughest racing on two wheels” in a press release, the event brings the elements of extreme off-road racing into an exciting, supercross-style course.
The adrenaline-fueled excitement is kicked off by Colorado native and four-time X Games winner Eric Rhoten. Joining him is a fellow Colorado native, Dustin Headwall, along with the return of five-time champion Taddy Blazusiak, the most accomplished EnduroCross rider in history. The crew goes head-to-head against two-time series Champion Cody Webb, X Games gold medalist Mike Brown and superenduro world champion Colton Haaker. On the women’s side are female champion Lexi Pechout and X Games medalist Chantelle Bykerk racing against Tarah Gieger, the X Games medalist featured on the cover of ESPN Magazine’s “Body Issue.”
Admission to the race is $14 to $27, depending on location. A free practice session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is open to the public, followed by a free autograph session at 6 p.m. The ticketed racing runs from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
For more info or to buy tickets, see www.motocross.transworld.net/endurocross/buy-tickets.
