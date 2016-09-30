Catch local moto pro Eric Rhoten at Denver EnduroCross, Oct. 1 | SummitDaily.com

It’s time for Colorado’s best motocross riders to have their day in the dirt.

On Oct. 1, the National Western Complex in Denver hosts EnduroCross, an off-road, indoor motorcycle race taking riders across a track filled with obstacles including boulders, logs, sand, mud, giant tires and a water hole. Dubbe the “toughest racing on two wheels” in a press release, the event brings the elements of extreme off-road racing into an exciting, supercross-style course.

The adrenaline-fueled excitement is kicked off by Colorado native and four-time X Games winner Eric Rhoten. Joining him is a fellow Colorado native, Dustin Headwall, along with the return of five-time champion Taddy Blazusiak, the most accomplished EnduroCross rider in history. The crew goes head-to-head against two-time series Champion Cody Webb, X Games gold medalist Mike Brown and superenduro world champion Colton Haaker. On the women’s side are female champion Lexi Pechout and X Games medalist Chantelle Bykerk racing against Tarah Gieger, the X Games medalist featured on the cover of ESPN Magazine’s “Body Issue.”

Admission to the race is $14 to $27, depending on location. A free practice session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is open to the public, followed by a free autograph session at 6 p.m. The ticketed racing runs from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more info or to buy tickets, see www.motocross.transworld.net/endurocross/buy-tickets.