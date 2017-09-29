Colorado College, Division 1 hockey comes to Breckenridge rink

Exhibition to feature highest level of hockey ever played at Breckenridge rink

This weekend Colorado College will begin its 2017-18 hockey season with an exhibition game against the University of Lethbridge in Canada, bringing the highest level of hockey that's ever been played to the ice rink in Breckenridge.

The puck drops at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Stephen C. West Arena, and it's a unique scenario with Colorado College facing the team based out of Alberta, Canada, in what Wren Arbuthnot, assistant director for Summit Youth Hockey, says will essentially be an NCAA Division I college matchup.

"It's definitely an opportunity for Summit County residents to see the highest level of hockey that's been played in that rink," said Arbuthnot, adding that Saturday's exhibition game could become a recurring event.

Also, concessions will be handled by Summit Youth Hockey, and so the game is functioning like a fundraiser for the local nonprofit hockey group that works with children of all ages and abilities by offering boys and girls the opportunity to participate in competitive ice hockey programs.

Saturday will be the second time the two teams have faced each other. Colorado College won the first pairing and leads the series 1-0.

Recommended Stories For You

Tickets are $10 for standing room only and $15 for general admission. Arbuthnot said the game is expected to sell out.

For more about the nonprofit group, go to SummitHockey.org.

—Summit Daily staff