Colorado College hockey brings exhibition game to Breckenridge on Sept. 30 | SummitDaily.com

One of the most celebrated clubs in collegiate hockey is coming to Breckenridge this September.

To kick off the 2017-18 season, the Colorado College hockey team plays its opening exhibition game against Canada's University of Lethbridge at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The game, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m., is the brainchild of Ken Ralph, director of athletics for Colorado College, and Pete LaGrange, the guest services coordinator for the town of Breckenridge's recreation department.

"We are thrilled to bring Division I hockey to Breckenridge," Ralph said in a release from Colorado College. "Our game with Lethbridge will give the terrific hockey fans in Summit County the opportunity to see the Tigers up close. This will be an exciting way to kick off the 2017-18 season."

The Colorado College program — aka the Tigers of Colorado Springs, with two NCAA championships and 10 trips to the Frozen Four — has been looking into a game in Breckenridge for several years. This season provided the perfect opportunity, according to the release.

"The town of Breckenridge is thrilled to host the exhibition game between Colorado College and Lethbridge," LaGrange said. "This is the first time our rink has hosted a Division I hockey game and it is exciting to welcome such a high level of hockey for our community. We expect a great turnout for this event. This will be a highlight for kicking off our fall hockey season."

Several special activities will take place during the weekend in Breckenridge, including an open practice at the arena on Friday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. Following the practice, fans will be able to join the team on the ice for a "Skate with the Tigers" event. Watch for details at a later date.

"We want to thank Pete and the entire staff at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena for making this event possible," Ralph added. "It is clear they are passionate about ice hockey and fully committed to making this a special event."

Colorado College head coach Mike Haviland hopes the local community will be as excited for the game as his staff and players.

"We want every resident of Summit County to be a Tiger fan on Sept. 30," Haviland said. "We are looking forward to seeing black and gold all over town as we prepare to do battle with Lethbridge."

The regular season for Colorado College officially opens on Friday, Oct. 6, with a two-game series at the University of Vermont in Burlington. A week later, the Tigers face off against Alaska-Anchorage in their first home games of the year at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. For more info on the team or tickets, see CCTigers.com.