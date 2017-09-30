Colorado College hockey team skates with community
September 30, 2017
Member of the Colorado College hockey team skated with the public on Friday night. On Saturday, the team took on the University of Lethbridge in an exhibition match at Stephen C. West ice arena in Breckenridge.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- Colorado College, Division 1 hockey comes to Breckenridge rink
- Mountain Wheels: Metris van offers Mercedes-Benz’s least expensive entry point (review)
- Best fall hikes for aspen leaves in Summit County (before they’re gone!)
- Route Finder: Treasure the bonds of friendship forged in the wild (column)
- The Outsider: When should you remove a rod in your leg?
Trending Sitewide
- Alma couple rescues dog missing for five weeks off Mount Bross
- Summit County police blotter: Man driving high on horse tranquilizers thinks he’s in Greeley
- Three dead after hitting bear on I-70 in Rifle
- Breckenridge set on ‘footprint’ for new parking garage at Tiger Dredge lot
- Summit County felony cases on the rise, reflecting statewide violent crime trends