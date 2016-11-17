Copper adds Utah’s Powder Resort, the largest in North America, to 2016-17 season pass | SummitDaily.com

Copper Mountain is rolling out the red carpet for Powder.

On Nov. 11, not long after Copper announced a new opening day of Nov. 18, the resort unveiled a new partnership with Utah’s Powder Mountain Resort. The two resorts now offer 2016-17 season passholders the chance to visit both resorts as part of their season pass benefits. Copper Mountain season passholders receive three free days at Powder Mountain, and Powder Mountain season passholders receive three free days at Copper Mountain.

“We are thrilled to welcome Powder Mountain to the Copper season pass,” said Jesse True, Senior Vice President at Copper Mountain Resort, in a joint release from the resorts. “Powder Mountain’s passion for adventure, diverse terrain and huge annual snowfall will be a great fit for our Copper passholders.”

The release continues with a breakdown of the benefits: Copper Mountain offers 2,490 acres of terrain and averages 304 inches of snowfall during the winter season. It’s also known for award-winning terrain parks in collaboration with Woodward Copper. Powder Mountain recently announced the largest lift-serviced resort expansion in North American history, adding over 1,000 acres of terrain to its already expansive mountain: at 8,464 total skiable acres, Powder Mountain is now the largest ski resort in the United States.

“It’s an exciting time for Powder Mountain and we’re delighted to add Copper into the mix,” said Jean-Pierre Goulet, marketing manager at Powder Mountain Resort, in the release. “Powder Mountain and Copper Mountain are world-class resorts and we look forward to our passholders having the ability to experience both locations.”

Specific pass products at both resorts will include this special offer. To find out more, including eligible passes, see CopperColorado.com or PowderMountain.com.