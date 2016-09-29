Copper hosts free premiere of new Travis Rice film ‘The Fourth Phase’ on Oct. 2 | SummitDaily.com

The entry fee includes access to the park, beginning at 9 a.m. Registration is limited and competitors pay the entry fee at check-in on Sunday. For more info or to sign up, see rail jam item under the “start here latest news” tab at www.woodwardcopper.com.

What: A snowboard-only rail jam at the Woodward Copper Big Island Park, with competitors vying for a spot in the Snowboard on the Block rail jam in Denver on Oct. 15

The premiere is free and open to the public. Runtime is 92 minutes. Along with the premiere, there will also be a cash bar with beer, wine and cocktails. For more info on the film, see www.thefourthphase.com.

What: A free public screening of “The Fourth Phase,” the newest snowboard film from Travis Rice and Red Bull Media House tracking the hydrological cycle in the northern Pacific

Travis Rice wants to show Summit County he hasn’t been hibernating since “The Art of Flight.”

On Oct. 2, Woodward Copper pairs with local nonprofit Adaptive Action Sports to bring a free (yes, free) screening of Rice’s newest snowboard opus, “The Fourth Phase,” to Copper Mountain. It’s the backcountry guru’s follow-up to “That’s It, That’s All” in 2008 and “The Art of Flight” in 2011, and like the two films before it, this full-length extravaganza features aerial footage of Rice and fellow pros as they destroy the world’s most difficult — and remote — big-mountain terrain.

One rail jam to rule them all

The day kicks off with the final Big Island Park session of the season from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Skiers and riders get full-day, hike-to access for $15.

Following the park session at 4:30 p.m., Woodward hosts a rail jam at Big Island. Registration for the jam is $15 and includes all-day access to the park. Top local riders will battle for a coveted entry to Denver’s Snowboard on the Block Festival rail jam, held Oct. 15 at the Denver Sculpture Park near the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The Woodward competition is open to snowboarders only. Warm-up runs from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a riders’ meeting at 4:15 p.m.

At 7:45 p.m., Woodward hosts an awards ceremony for the rail jam in Center Village, followed by the free film premiere at 9 p.m. The premiere is held at the outdoor Pavilion Theater, found between American Flyer and American Eagle lifts, so be sure to bundle up. If you forget a coat, there’s also a cash bar with beer, wine and cocktails.

Based at Copper Mountain, Adaptive Action Sports is the first snowboard and skateboard-specific nonprofit that strives to create events and programs for youth, young adults and wounded veterans living with permanent physical disabilities, traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a release.

Rice talks hydro

Like all of Rice’s films, “The Fourth Phase” isn’t just a combination of locales and skits tied together with trendy music. This one follows Rice and fellow Jackson Hole legend Bryan Iguchi as they travel 16,000 miles across the northern Pacific to track the hydrological cycle, all while being followed by Red Bull helicopters and the 4K film crew from Brain Farm, the same film house that made “The Art of Flight.”

Joining the duo on this trans-Pacific trek are a who’s-who of big-mountain monsters: Mark Landvik, Eric Jackson, Jeremy Jones, Victor de Le Rue, Mikkel Bang, Ben Ferguson and more.

“I think it all starts with the water — this magical substance that journeys around the planet and which is responsible for supporting life, as well as the medium that we play in and dedicate our way of life to,” Rice said in a press release interview. “The cycle that is responsible for moving this substance around and how our weather works here in North America is what I wanted to better understand. So we set out to attempt to follow it downstream.”

Rice and crew started filming the 92-minute film in January 2014, beginning in his home stomping grounds of Jackson, found in the heart of the Teton Range in our own Rocky Mountains. The crew then traveled to Japan — the latest hotbed of backcountry riding — before heading to active volcanoes in Russia, which just might be the next hotbed of backcountry riding after this film is released. The team ended in the one, the only: Alaska. There, they rode big, remote mountains from the southern Denali Range to good-old Valdez in search of wild spines, couloirs and lines some 6,000 vertical feet long.

Through it all, Rice and Co. do what they do best, hitting 14 hand-built mega-jumps, drinking “countless” cans of Red Bull and braving temperatures as low as negative-40 degrees, according to the release. The result? Best to let Rice explain before you see it in person:

“(A) stand-out moment is riding this line that I have been trying to get for years,” Rice said. “It is an arch in Wyoming that I call, ‘Moby Dick‘s Blow Hole.’ We spent a couple of years waiting to ride that particular line with the type of snow that it needed to manage to drop into the face over a cliffed-out exposure, and traverse over into the panel of the actual blowhole. It‘s kind of a technical line, and to get the chance to ride it — and, more importantly, to grease it the first time — was definitely a highlight. It was a great day.”