Copper Mountain still plans on Nov. 11 for opening day bash | SummitDaily.com

For the first time in recent memory, the three largest ski areas in Summit County are opening on the same day. Breckenridge Ski Resort, Copper Mountain Resort and Keystone Resort all open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11, which hopefully means crowds will be minimal at most.

If you’re heading to Copper, be ready for the annual Welcome Home Weekend celebration. The first official chair of the 2016-17 season will spin at 9 a.m. on the American Eagle chairlift, but the entire weekend is jam-packed with winter fun, according to a release from the resort.

Welcome Home Weekend festivities start at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, with the First Chair Celebration. Guests have the chance to win first chair of the season and a new GoPro Hero 5 by sharing how they have been “Raised on Colorado.” (For more information and to enter the contest, please visit Copper Mountain’s Facebook page.) The first in line will also be welcomed with free hot chocolate and donuts, surprise giveaways and music from DJ PhatM4tt. Stop by Endo’s Adrenaline Café between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for craft beer, artisan cocktails and an acoustic set from Beau Thomas. All are invited to the Welcome Home Party at Jack’s Bar and Grill beginning at 1:30 p.m. Merriments include live music and food and beverage specials.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, Burning Stones Plaza will be buzzing with music from DJ Landry, kid’s activities and a mini rail jam. In the afternoon, the scene at Copper Après will feature Colorado bands, drink specials and giant outdoor games all afternoon. Sign up for the Copper Cornhole Tournament in West Lake Alley, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Prizes include Copper four-packs, gift cards and Under Armour swag. Check out all the Woodward Barn has to offer at the Woodward Barn Bash from 2-8 p.m. Free intro, drop in, and skate or BMX sessions will be available, along with live music, pro demos from athletes such as Neal Hendrix and more. Colorado’s own DOWN2FUNK will put on their funk hip-hop show from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with Union and Videograss Movie Premiers both airing at 7:30 p.m.

The following weekend on Saturday, Nov. 19, Copper will host the NASTAR Pacesetting event. Olympic gold medalist Ted Ligety and other members of the U.S. Ski Team will set the pace for NASTAR courses around the nation. Check out the action on hill, and then get up close and personal with the team at a meet-and-greet session in East Village.