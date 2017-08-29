Copper Mountain to host final stop in new premier mountain running series

On Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, athletes from near and far will converge at Copper Mountain Resort for the final stop in the inaugural 2017 Under Armour Mountain Running Series. The first stop in the series was in Mt. Bachelor, Oregon, and the second was in Killington, Vermont.

Created for trail running novices and professionals alike, this North American trail running series provides unmatched racing experiences in beautiful mountain environments of three of the most iconic resort destinations in the United States, one of which is Summit County's Copper Mountain Resort.

The series concludes at Copper Mountain. With naturally divided terrain covering three peaks, Copper provides varying skill level courses. The Copper UA Mountain Running stop will be a running festival unto itself, with cash prizes, exciting weekend-long resort activities and post-race parties. A $5,000 prize purse will be divided between the top three male and female 50K finishes at each event.

What differentiates the UA Mountain Running Series is that courses in their entirety will take participants on off-beaten-paths of mountains in national forests where runners will encounter everything from rocky paths in high alpine surroundings, forests of evergreens and aspen, to open meadows and mountain streams. Each single race course presents a truly unique trail-running experience for participants of all levels.

The race at Copper Mountain will include a 50K, which is a double-loop course delivering 7,346 feet of elevation gain with views from 10 Mile Ridge at 12,030 feet. Runners will be on singletrack and service roads through Copper Mountain's pine forests and mountain meadows, delivering an amazing running experience.

The race at Copper will also include a marathan race, which is a double-loop course with 6,478 feet of elevation gain. The marathon is a combination of singletrack and service roads crossing over the Colorado Trail and tops out at 12,045 feet.

The half-marathon portion is a one-loop course which starts at an elevation of 9,768 feet and takes runners up to 12,045 feet. The course offers amazing views of the Tenmile and Gore mountain ranges, from there, singletrack and service roads take runners to the finish.

The marathon relay is a double loop course for teams of two to four runners, featuring majestic views from 12,045 feet and has 6,478 feet of total elevation gain. The course takes runners through a mix of pine and mountain meadows on singletrack and service roads.

In the Vertical Challenge, runners cover 0.77 miles of singletrack mountain bike trails for an elevation gain of 819 feet with a max slope of 68.3 percent at 11,886 feet.

The 10K will bring runners to an elevation of 10,786 feet at mile three on a tremendous course with amazing views of the Tenmile and Gore mountain ranges. The total elevation gain is 1,757 feet on a combination of singletrack and service roads.

Lastly, the 5K features a total elevation gain of 983 feet; this course is great for all runners from beginner to experienced. A combination of singletrack and service roads will take runners up to an elevation of 10,254 feet.

See full course layouts and descriptions at UAMountainRunning.com. Interested runners can visit UAMountainRunning.com to register. Summit locals can use the promo code SUMMITCO25 for 25 percent off.