Copper rolls out the jolly red carpet for Christmas, New Year’s Eve | SummitDaily.com

Copper Mountain Resort has lots to celebrate this holiday season.

After a dry November, Old Man Winter made a grand entrance with 63 inches this month as of Dec. 19. Thanks to the new snow, Copper has been able to open plenty of terrain for skiers and riders to enjoy this holiday season, including the Woodward terrain park and Main Vein superpipe, plus blue and black terrain all across the front-side of the resort. Here’s a look at everything else Copper has in store on and off the snow:

On Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4:45 p.m., DJ Landry kicks off a Christmas Eve party in Burning Stones Plaza at Center Village. Around 5 p.m., kids of all ages can meet at Mountain Melt restaurant to participate in the Kids’ Glowstick Pageant. This free activity allows families to have their very own parade around Center Village, according to a release from the resort. At 6:15 p.m., Santa arrives for one last visit while a torchlight parade makes its way down the ski slopes. Fireworks round out the festivities at 6:30 p.m., with candlelight services at the Copper Community Chapel at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, Copper rings in 2017 with its New Year’s Eve celebration. The day begins with Subaru Winterfest, where guests can demo the latest equipment from Nordica and LibTech, grab some great giveaways, and enjoy activities like the Subaru Scavenger Hunt or Subaru Giant Adirondack Chair Photo Experience. Another Kids Glowstick Pageant begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by a torchlight parade at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. The Winterfest continues all day on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Want to spend NYE indoors? This season, Copper introduces Copper’s Moonlight Dine and Ski on Dec. 31. This special event includes a ride up the American Eagle chairlift, a gourmet buffet dinner at mid-mountain, and then a ski or ride back down under the stars to Center Village. Tickets are still available. To see the menu and purchase tickets, see CopperColorado.com.