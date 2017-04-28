Copper Shred-A-Thon raises $22K for High Fives Foundation with neon | SummitDaily.com

Who knew neon could be so philanthropic?

For Copper Mountain's closing weekend (April 15-16), more than 30 skiers and snowboarders donned their '80s best for the second annual Retro Shred-a-Thon. The fundraiser, presented by Colorado-based brand Phunkshun Wear, asked participants to spend the day riding with friends while raising funds for the High Fives Foundation, a national non-profit based in Truckee, California, that rewards grants to athletes recovering from major injuries, such as spinal cord or traumatic brain injuries.

At the end of the day, the crew raised mover than $22,000 for the High Fives Foundation's Empowerment Fund, according to a release from the nonprofit. Funds raised will support injured mountain action sports athletes through grant funding to be used towards reaching their recovery goals.

Prior to the event, all participants were encouraged to reach out amongst their own network for pledges and donations. All funds raised go directly to The High Fives Foundation and their efforts to support mountain sports athletes that have suffered life-altering injuries.

"To watch the High Fives community grow so rapidly from year to year has been absolutely incredible," said Roy Tuscany, executive director for the High Fives Foundation. "The driving force behind the growth of the community is the athletes, and to have so many of them at the event showing their support was truly an honor."

Awards were held after the event at Jack's Restaurant in the Copper Mountain Resort base lodge to recognize the most spirit and the top fundraisers in the event.

Award Winners

Best Solo Fundraiser – Damon Redd

Best Team – Team #AllysonStrong

Most Ski Laps – Jay Badgley

#2 Solo Fundraiser – Adam Abraham

#3 Solo Fundraiser – Shane Burr

#4 Solo Fundraiser – Jay Badgley

#5 Solo Fundraiser – Leah Guy

#2 Team Fundraiser – Team Powder Hmm

#3 Team Fundraiser – Team Phunkshun

Most Retro – Kellyn Wilson