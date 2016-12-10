Darcy Sharpe completes the four-peat at Dew Tour snowboard streetstyle on Dec. 9 | SummitDaily.com

Want more Dew? Head online to summitdaily.com for dozens of photos and a video from the Dew Tour streetstyle event in downtown Breckenridge on Friday night.

Darcy Sharpe, man. That guy is unstoppable doing something that’s otherwise illegal.

For the fourth year in a row, the 20-year-old snowboarder from the hot-bed of North American riding, British Columbia, came to downtown Breckenridge and annihilated the custom Dew Tour streestyle course on Washington Avenue and Main Street before hundreds of fans. He won his first Dew Tour urban title at 16 years old and has hardly slowed down since, dominating a stacked field this week with dudes like Frank Bourgeois and Zak Hale on picnic tables, concrete barriers, traditional down rails and a big, brown, snow-filled dumpster. If there’s such a thing as a one-man dynasty Sharpe is it, and he’s not even old enough to cap it all off with a celebratory beer.

On Friday night — not long after the snow stopped for a few hours after dumping all day — Sharpe was joined by five fellow urban slayers for the annual snowboard streetstyle competition, held under the holiday lights in the heart of Breck. The format was simple: all six riders had 20 minutes to session the one-night-only setup, built and managed by the Keystone A51 park crew, and the guy with the best combination of difficulty, variety and sheer creativity won the night.

Sharpe took first overall in the athlete-judged competition, followed by Jordan Morse in second and Hale in third. All three put on a show with a mix of butters, spins and pinpoint grinding. The crowd roared when guys took turns at laying down the best 270 to backside lipslide, and the riders themselves clapped or nodded in approval when one of their challengers landed something insane. That’s how this contest goes: crowd pleasing, not cutthroat.

After the snowboarders came the skiers, who matched the playful creativity with dizzying spins and unexpected lines. Two or three of the competitors landed impressive frontflips out of the dumpster jump — the park crew filled it with snow, giving skiers the choice between grinding the walls or using it as a kicker — and a few more pulled layouts on the elevated picnic table, as in they approached it low, spun onto their sides, slid across the top with their skis held up, and then landed on the other side. Some might call it sloppy or silly, but next time you’re in the terrain park, try to control a laid-out slide on a box. It’s not nearly as easy as it seems, and the crowd ate it up.

Following 20 minutes of freestyle sessions, Canadian Alex Bellemare took the ski streetstyle title (and $5,000 cash prize) ahead of Sandy Boville in second and Alex Bealieu-Marchard in third. Tim McChesney, aka Cheddar, won the best-trick award.