Demo bikes, ride the Snowmass Loop for free MTB fondo on June 24 | SummitDaily.com

Demo bikes, ride the Snowmass Loop for free MTB fondo on June 24
June 21, 2017
Forget paying $50 or more for a bike ride. This one is all free.
On June 24, Prestige Imports — the same sponsor behind the Vuelta a Dillon road-cycling event later this summer — hosts the second annual Snowmass Loop Mountain Bike Fondo. The 20-mile ride is free (yes, free) and open to 75 riders. Simply sign up at VueltaFondo.com.
The MTB fondo benefits Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association, the local IMBA chapter for the Snowmass area. The event also takes place during Snowmass Demo Days with dozens of vendors from across the Roaring Fork Valley.
News from across the Web
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- Breckenridge Bike Guide: Gold Run Rush preview (video)
- A world-class cliff-diver’s letter to his younger self
- The Outsider: When should you remove a rod in your leg?
- Summit baseball cruises through week 2, winning 4 out of 6 games
- Results from the 2017 Morning Thunder trail race, plus Summit Titans win hoops tourney
Trending Sitewide
- Frisco’s 10 Mile Music Hall will be biggest venue of its kind in the Rockies, owners say
- Vail Resorts declines Summit County request to split $300k in housing project costs
- Breckenridge ambulance provider stripped of transport rights after spat with county government
- High Country Crime: Silt couple accused of embezzlement from Waffle House CEO’s ranch property
- Sexual misconduct charges against former Copper Mountain maintenance worker dismissed on eve of re-trial