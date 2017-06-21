Demo bikes, ride the Snowmass Loop for free MTB fondo on June 24 | SummitDaily.com

Forget paying $50 or more for a bike ride. This one is all free.

On June 24, Prestige Imports — the same sponsor behind the Vuelta a Dillon road-cycling event later this summer — hosts the second annual Snowmass Loop Mountain Bike Fondo. The 20-mile ride is free (yes, free) and open to 75 riders. Simply sign up at VueltaFondo.com.

The MTB fondo benefits Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association, the local IMBA chapter for the Snowmass area. The event also takes place during Snowmass Demo Days with dozens of vendors from across the Roaring Fork Valley.