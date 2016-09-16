Tigers volleyball lose 1st rivalry match to Eagle Valley in 3 sets | SummitDaily.com

GYPSUM — The Tigers didn’t expect their first rivalry match of the season to end like this.

On Thursday night, Summit volleyball faced Eagle Valley in Gypsum after a tough Denver tournament that snapped the Tigers 3-0 undefeated streak. The Devils made quick work of the Summit squad and finished the match in three sets: 25-17, 25-16, 25-15.

“It’s so much more energetic than last year,” EVHS senior Kylie Martin said. “Our team has so much chemistry. We’re all like new players together. There’s so much energy.”

What’s interesting is that the Devils (7-2 overall and 3-0 in the 4A Slope) likely had a bit of an energy drop-off, completely natural after a rivalry match, on Thursday on the heels of their win at Battle Mountain on Tuesday. Yet they took something from their encounter from the Huskies, particularly overcoming a 12-3 second-set deficit.

“That’s the difference between last year’s team and this year’s team,” Devils coach Jackie Rindy said. “They never gave up on themselves in that set against Battle Mountain and they know it doesn’t matter how many points we get down. We can come out of anything. They have confidence in each other.”

Part of the monster

Martin’s enjoying her new position as an outside hitter. She’s part of a three-headed offense, which may be adding some heads. For now, the offense is designed so that two of those three heads — Martin, Becy Glutova and Emma Lassa — are always on the front rotation.

“It’s definitely different. I can see the block more,” Martin said. “I’ve still been hitting the block because I’m still learning. It’s nice to be able to see. I also get to pass more too. Now I’ve been able to play back row a little too.”

And though she’s a senior, Martin is drawing inspiration from her teammates.

“It’s so nice having them,” she said. “I know that they’re younger, but they give me so much advice because I’ve never played outside before. It’s nice having them and knowing that someone’s going to put the ball down.”

Martin did so against the Tigers (4-4 overall, 2-1 4A Slope), as did Glutova and Lassa. And what’s fun for Devils fans is that sophomore Elyse Fitzpatrick and junior Teaghan Mercer, the latter who returned from an injury on Tuesday, also seem to be finding their footing.

That caused a lot of problems on Thursday for the visiting Tigers.

“It was actually really hard for them to get into a rhythm,” Summit coach Liz Waddick said. “That was hard for us. We were trading error for error. We’re going to get back in that gym and work on that rhythm. … Tonight wasn’t indicative of what we can do at all.”

The Tigers next face