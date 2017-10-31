Dillon REI hosts free winter camping class Thursday

The Dillon REI will host a free Winter Camping Basics Event Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the shop at 306 Dillon Ridge Road.

As of Tuesday evening 20 slots remained open for the 31-person event, one where experienced winter camping experts will teach what you need and what to expect "when camping in a winter wonderland." Topics that will be covered include how to plan, how to stay warm, how to select winter appropriate gear and what to expect when setting up camp and during an overnight. The event is free for both REI members and non-members.