Dillon REI hosts free winter camping class Thursday
October 31, 2017
The Dillon REI will host a free Winter Camping Basics Event Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the shop at 306 Dillon Ridge Road.
As of Tuesday evening 20 slots remained open for the 31-person event, one where experienced winter camping experts will teach what you need and what to expect "when camping in a winter wonderland." Topics that will be covered include how to plan, how to stay warm, how to select winter appropriate gear and what to expect when setting up camp and during an overnight. The event is free for both REI members and non-members.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- Prep roundup: Girls rugby dominates tourney as football falls to Western Slope powerhouse and volleyball fights to finish
- The Outsider: When should you remove a rod in your leg?
- High Gear: Cooper Discoverer M+S tire review
- KneeHab: Sex for knee patients? It’s a thing, and other post-op thoughts
- Dillon REI hosts free winter camping class Thursday
Trending Sitewide
- Interstate 70 closures at exit 205 in Silverthorne a ‘highly dangerous ballet’
- ‘If anything I felt like I got forced into it,’ defendant in Silverthorne sexual assault trial testifies
- High Country Crime: Hunter’s trophy bull elk stolen from the back of his pickup near Gypsum
- Report suggests buyers targeting luxury homes in Summit County ahead of ski season
- BREAKING NEWS: Breckenridge brewery Broken Compass to buy Backcountry Brewery in Frisco