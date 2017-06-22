Dirt, wind and pirates in Frisco at Timberline Cruiser Regatta and free Frisco Bike Fling on June 24 | SummitDaily.com

Below is the schedule. All beginner/intermediate clinics cost $75 and all advanced clinics cost $150. For more information and to register, see FriscoBikePark.com or email kevin@leelikesbikes.com .

Ready to take your mountain biking or dirt jumping to the next level? From June to September, Frisco Bike Park is hosting nine all-ages clinics with Lee Likes Bikes, a Colorado-based coaching outfit founded by veteran Lee McCormack.

Fun is Frisco's raison d'être this weekend.

The town doesn't exactly sleep through summer — did you happen to miss the enormous Frisco BBQ Challenge last weekend? — but tomorrow (June 24) is less about pulled pork and more about bikes, sailboats and pirates, when the Frisco Bay Marina and Frisco Bike Park host a pair of diversions made for June: the annual Timberline Cruiser Regatta, complete with costumed crews sipping on Fat Tire, and the Frisco Bike Jam, a free day of dirt-jumping contests and dual-slalom races on the dirt-only Frisco Bike Park.

Sound tasty? We thought so too. Here's a guide to all Frisco has to offer this weekend. Start planning now.

Timberline Cruiser Regatta | Frisco Bay Marina

Happy 10th anniversary, Timberline Cruiser Regatta!

This weekend, the annual sailboat race by New Belgium Brewing turns 10 years old, and like the past nine events, this year's regatta is open to anyone with a sailboat who wants to compete for bragging rights and glory, according to a release from the town. Costumes and creativity will be rewarded, and all regatta participants receive a T-shirt, racers' buffet dinner and New Belgium beer at the after-party.

"Costumes and a great sense of humor get major points during this event," said Jenn Shimp, guest services manager at Frisco Bay Marina. "Serious sailing and speediness really take a backseat to fun. You're more likely to see pirates and mermaids at this event than barking captains."

Registration is $35 per boat with up to four crewmembers. Any extra crewmembers are $7 per person. Registration takes place on today (June 23) from 5:30-7 p.m. and regatta day (June 24) from 9-10 a.m. at the Frisco Bay Marina main office.

From 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, the marina hosts a captains' meeting to hand out course maps and go over rules. It's also open to anyone who wants to sail but isn't on a crew so that registered captains can "adopt" solo sailors, depending on space.

Racing gets started at noon from the marina and ends between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

But wait, there's more: Stick around for live music at Island Grill from 5-7 p.m., plus the awards ceremony, a live auction, a $6 burger deal and giveaways, beginning at 5 p.m. Awards are given to overall best crew and best costumed crew, along with first, second and third place.

Frisco Bike Fling | Frisco Bike Park

Not into sailing? Wander up the Frisco recpath to the Frisco Adventure Park dirt jumps for the annual Frisco Bike Fling, a free, bike-centered party celebrating the start of the summer bike park season, the town release continued. The event includes dual-slalom races, a jump jam and a barbecue, all of which are free. Yes, even the food.

"This is our way of celebrating the opening of the bike park and the return of biking to Frisco after a long winter," said Brian Donner, recreation operations manager for the Frisco Adventure Park. "The Bike Fling is all about celebrating our regulars and bringing in new riders who don't necessarily want to ride the hardest lines or biggest jumps, but who do want to see and be inspired by the folks who are going big."

All bike fling events are open to all ages and ability levels. That said, participants should be familiar with either downhill racing or dirt jumping in order to compete. A helmet and parental release (for competitors younger than 18 years old) are required. A bike is also a good idea, but there will be a select number of demo bikes from vendors on-site. For more info, see FriscoBikePark.com or call the adventure park at 970-668-2558.

Here's the schedule:

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Registration opens for the dual-slalom race and jump jam. Demo sign-up also opens and the course is cleared for pre-riding.

1 p.m. — Free jump jam begins. This competition in the bike park consists of BMX and mountain bikers vying for best trick, highest jump, best line and other categories. The jump jam is rider judged, meaning participants decide who wins.

3 p.m. — Dual-slalom racing begins. Two riders race side-by-side on two nearly identical tracks down bike park slopes with tabletop jumps, doubles and bermed turns.

5 p.m. — Awards at the Frisco Bike Park.