Drink cocktails, raise cash for Adaptive Action Sports of Copper this June | SummitDaily.com

When $40,000 worth of gear, cameras and prosthetic legs was stolen from Adaptive Action Sports in February, cofounder Amy Purdy of the Copper Mountain nonprofit hoped the thief would return what was taken, no questions asked. It's nearly four months later and that hasn't happened — there are still no leads — but the theft helped launch one of Summit County's newest fundraisers.

Dubbed "Craft Cocktails for a Cause," the fundraiser runs from June 8 to July 2, with an end-of-event bash at Copper on July 8. Purdy, a Paralympic medalist, modeled the fundraiser after a similar event in Palm Springs, California, and she hopes that a month of tasting craft cocktails at restaurants across the county will recoup some of the $40,000 her nonprofit lost this past winter.

Here's how it works: From June 8 to July 2, cocktail lovers can visit one of nearly a dozen participating restaurants to sample a cocktail made just for this fundraiser. Each drink costs no more than $12 at Prosit, Tavern West, Sauce on the Blue, Motherloaded and more. Simply ask for the Craft Cocktails for a Cause concoction. Folks then vote for their favorite cocktail through a custom app for Apple and Android, which will be launched for free the week of June 12 (see the app, available at SummitDaily.com, for a full list of restaurants and bars). At least $3 of each drink sale goes back to Adaptive Action Sports and its athletes, including snowboarders training for the 2018 Paralympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

"This isn't just to help with the money we lost from the theft, but it's also to help our year-round, fulltime programs," Purdy said. "A lot of people I think don't realize we have five athletes who are training fulltime to make the next Paralympic Games, and all this money goes back to that cause."

What's in it for the restaurants? Glory, of course. Results are tallied after voting wraps up on July 2 and awards will be given to People's Choice, Judges Choice and Honorable Mention winners. All will be awarded at a finale party on July 8 in Copper with free music, food and more.

For more info about Craft Cocktails for a Cause, see ads in the Summit Daily this June or visit the Adaptive Action Sports website at ADACS.org.