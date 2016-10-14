Eagle YogaFest returns with classes, workshops and more, Oct. 14-16 | SummitDaily.com

Learn more about Eagle YogaFest classes and special add-on opportunities and purchase tickets at eagleyogafest.com. For more information, call Yoga Off Broadway at 970-328-9642.

10:30 a.m. — Supportive Yin and the 14 Chakras, with Jessica Jollie, Yoga Off Broadway (full)

8 a.m. — Multi-Dimensional YOU: Yin Yoga to Positively Influence Each Level of Being, with Corina Benner, Yoga Off Broadway (full)

8 a.m. — The Art of Receiving, with Erin Fernandez, Brush Creek Studio (almost full)

11 a.m. — Be a Part of The Art at Eagle YogaFest, ArtSpace Gallery

10:30 a.m. — Yin/Vin: Harnessing the Power of Stillness to Maximize Your Inherent Mobility, with Corina Benner, Yoga Off Broadway (full)

8 a.m. — Igniting the Fire of Self, with Jeremy Wolf, Brush Creek Pavilion, (limited)

According to founder Yvonne Schwartz, Eagle YogaFest is an event “for anybody and everybody.”

“It truly is accessible to everyone and it’s just a lot of fun,” she said.

This weekend marks the fourth anniversary of Eagle YogaFest under the direction of Schwartz, owner of Yoga Off Broadway in Eagle. The three-day event began Friday and runs through Sunday at Brush Creek Park in Eagle. The daily schedules are jam packed with offerings that range from Igniting the Fire of Self to Family Glow Yoga. Schwartz emphasized that the event features classes that are challenging to the practiced practitioner, as well as classes that are appropriate for yoga newbies.

“We really have something for everyone,” she said. “You can bring your 65-year-old parents and we will have something for them.”

In addition to its varied schedule — there are more than 20 events spread between today and Sunday — Schwartz said Eagle YogaFest is an affordable event.

“I love yoga festivals, but they can be expensive and not available to everyone,” Schwartz said.

The event offers a Weekend Warrior pass for $165 that gives full access to all activities. Additionally, participants can sign up a la cart and pay for the classes they want to take. Registration is underway online at http://www.eagleyogafest.com, and Schwartz noted many of the popular classes are already starting to fill up.

Bringing the best to Eagle

Schwartz said Eagle YogaFest is a great opportunity to check out classes taught by instructors whom locals may have heard of but never had the opportunity to work with. There are 12 instructors slated to participate this year.

Beyond the yoga offerings, the festival includes reflexology sessions at Elements Day Spa and community acupuncture sessions conducted by Laughing Buddha. A guided mountain bike outing is also on the schedule.

“This is a weekend of taking care of yourself before we head into ski season,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz added that a number of vendors have signed up to participate in a special on-site market. New this year is an art installation event. The ArtSpace in Eagle offered canvas painting on Friday afternoon, during which participants painted a canvas for $10 that will then be displayed during the festival and then available to take home.

As for her favorite Eagle YogaFest offerings, Schwartz said the Glow Yoga sessions — classes taught under a black light after participants have an opportunity to bedazzle themselves — are a hoot.

For anyone who is considering attendance but wants some advice regarding what to sign up for, Schwartz welcomes phone queries.

“We do answer our phone and we do call people back. We would love to help people pick what classes will be appropriate for them,” she said. Yoga Off Broadway can be reached at (970) 328-9642.

To learn more about the festival, take a look at the entire weekend schedule or to register for classes, visit http://www.eagleyogafest.com. The event also has a Facebook page.