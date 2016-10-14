Eagle YogaFest returns with classes, workshops and more, Oct. 14-16 | SummitDaily.com

Eagle YogaFest returns with classes, workshops and more, Oct. 14-16
October 14, 2016
Eagle YogaFest schedule
Saturday, Oct. 15
8 a.m. — Embracing Your Fears, with Twyla Gingrich, Brush Creek Studio (limited)
8 a.m. — Igniting the Fire of Self, with Jeremy Wolf, Brush Creek Pavilion, (limited)
8 a.m. — Thai Yoga Massage, with Karen Anderson, Yoga Off Broadway, (limited)
10 a.m. — Reflexology, Elements Day Spa (limited)
10 a.m. — Refresh Facial, Elements Day Spa (limited)
10:30 a.m. — Pose Before Prose: A Yoga & Writing Workshop, with Kim Fuller, Brush Creek Studio (limited)
10:30 a.m. — Mountain Soul Flow, with Julia Clarke, Brush Creek Pavilion (limited)
10:30 a.m. — Yin/Vin: Harnessing the Power of Stillness to Maximize Your Inherent Mobility, with Corina Benner, Yoga Off Broadway (full)
11 a.m. — Reflexology, Elements Day Spa (limited)
11 a.m. — Refresh Facial, Elements Day Spa (limited)
11 a.m. — Be a Part of The Art at Eagle YogaFest, ArtSpace Gallery
Noon — Refresh Facial, Elements Day Spa (limited)
12:45 p.m. — Reflexology, Elements Day Spa (limited)
12:45 p.m. — Laughing Buddha Community Acupuncture, with Susan Engle MSOM, LAC (special add-on opportunity, full)
1 p.m. — Laughing Buddha Community Acupuncture, with Susan Engle MSOM, LAC (special add-on opportunity, limited)
1 p.m. — Refresh Facial, Elements Day Spa (limited)
1 p.m. — Know Thyself: Presented by Bhakti, with Cynthia Forstmann, Yeti’s Grind Coffee House (full)
1:15 p.m. — Laughing Buddha Community Acupuncture, with Susan Engle MSOM, LAC (special add-on opportunity, limited)
1:30 p.m. — Reflexology, Elements Day Spa (full)
1:30 p.m. — Laughing Buddha Community Acupuncture, with Susan Engle MSOM, LAC (special add-on opportunity, limited)
1:45 p.m. — Laughing Buddha Community Acupuncture, with Susan Engle MSOM, LAC (special add-on opportunity, limited)
2 p.m. — Refresh Facial, Elements Day Spa (full)
2 p.m. — Intro to AIReal Yoga, with Tanya Miller, Yoga Off Broadway (full)
2 p.m. — Bandhas for Blissful Backs, with Jessica Jollie, Brush Creek Studio (limited)
2:15 p.m. — Reflexology, Elements Day Spa (limited)
2:30 p.m. — Inhale the Moon: Prana Vinyasa Lunar Flow, with Carson Efird, Brush Creek Pavilion (limited)
2:30 p.m. — Yoga Nidra Psychic Sleep, with Jeremy Wolf, Yoga Off Broadway (limited)
3 p.m. — Reflexology, Elements Day Spa (limited)
3 p.m. — Refresh Facial, Elements Day Spa (limited)
3:30 p.m. — Intro to AIReal Yoga, with Tanya Miller, Brush Creek Lawn (full)
3:45 p.m. — Reflexology, Elements Day Spa (limited)
4 p.m. — Refresh Facial, Elements Day Spa (limited)
4:30 p.m. — Reflexology, Elements Day Spa (limited)
4:45 p.m. —The SoapBox with Scotty Stoughton, presented by Bonfire Brewing and Pickup’s Pizza, Brush Creek Studio (limited)
8 p.m. — Yoga Pants Party, Bonfire Brewery
Sunday, Oct. 16
8 a.m. — The Art of Receiving, with Erin Fernandez, Brush Creek Studio (almost full)
8 a.m. — Spanda Shakti: Pulsating through the Koshas, with Carson Efird, Brush Creek Pavilion (limited)
8 a.m. — Multi-Dimensional YOU: Yin Yoga to Positively Influence Each Level of Being, with Corina Benner, Yoga Off Broadway (full)
9:45 a.m. — Intro to AIReal Yoga, with Tanya Miller, Brush Creek Lawn (almost full)
10:30 a.m. — Tending the Garden: Cultivating an Awakened Heart-Mind, with Karen Anderson, Brush Creek Studio (limited)
10:30 a.m. — Sunday Salutations, with Julia Clarke, Brush Creek Pavilion (limited)
10:30 a.m. — Supportive Yin and the 14 Chakras, with Jessica Jollie, Yoga Off Broadway (full)
11 a.m. — Intro to AIReal Yoga, with Tanya Miller, Brush Creek Lawn (almost full)
Noon — Reflexology, Elements Day Spa (limited)
1 p.m. — Reflexology, Elements Day Spa (full)
1:15 p.m. — Guided Mountain Bike Ride, with Karen Jarchow, Boneyard Trail (limited)
2 p.m. — Reflexology, Elements Day Spa (limited)
2:30 p.m. — Quiet the Mind: Pranayama and Meditation, with Twyla Gingrich, Breathe-Eagle (full)
3 p.m. — Reflexology, Elements Day Spa (limited)
3 p.m. — Refresh Facial, Elements Day Spa (limited)
4 p.m. — Special Sunday Workshop: Vinyasa for Visionaries, with Jessica Jollie, Yoga Off Broadway (special add-on opportunity, limited)
Learn more about Eagle YogaFest classes and special add-on opportunities and purchase tickets at eagleyogafest.com. For more information, call Yoga Off Broadway at 970-328-9642.
According to founder Yvonne Schwartz, Eagle YogaFest is an event “for anybody and everybody.”
“It truly is accessible to everyone and it’s just a lot of fun,” she said.
This weekend marks the fourth anniversary of Eagle YogaFest under the direction of Schwartz, owner of Yoga Off Broadway in Eagle. The three-day event began Friday and runs through Sunday at Brush Creek Park in Eagle. The daily schedules are jam packed with offerings that range from Igniting the Fire of Self to Family Glow Yoga. Schwartz emphasized that the event features classes that are challenging to the practiced practitioner, as well as classes that are appropriate for yoga newbies.
“We really have something for everyone,” she said. “You can bring your 65-year-old parents and we will have something for them.”
In addition to its varied schedule — there are more than 20 events spread between today and Sunday — Schwartz said Eagle YogaFest is an affordable event.
“I love yoga festivals, but they can be expensive and not available to everyone,” Schwartz said.
The event offers a Weekend Warrior pass for $165 that gives full access to all activities. Additionally, participants can sign up a la cart and pay for the classes they want to take. Registration is underway online at http://www.eagleyogafest.com, and Schwartz noted many of the popular classes are already starting to fill up.
Bringing the best to Eagle
Schwartz said Eagle YogaFest is a great opportunity to check out classes taught by instructors whom locals may have heard of but never had the opportunity to work with. There are 12 instructors slated to participate this year.
Beyond the yoga offerings, the festival includes reflexology sessions at Elements Day Spa and community acupuncture sessions conducted by Laughing Buddha. A guided mountain bike outing is also on the schedule.
“This is a weekend of taking care of yourself before we head into ski season,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz added that a number of vendors have signed up to participate in a special on-site market. New this year is an art installation event. The ArtSpace in Eagle offered canvas painting on Friday afternoon, during which participants painted a canvas for $10 that will then be displayed during the festival and then available to take home.
As for her favorite Eagle YogaFest offerings, Schwartz said the Glow Yoga sessions — classes taught under a black light after participants have an opportunity to bedazzle themselves — are a hoot.
For anyone who is considering attendance but wants some advice regarding what to sign up for, Schwartz welcomes phone queries.
“We do answer our phone and we do call people back. We would love to help people pick what classes will be appropriate for them,” she said. Yoga Off Broadway can be reached at (970) 328-9642.
To learn more about the festival, take a look at the entire weekend schedule or to register for classes, visit http://www.eagleyogafest.com. The event also has a Facebook page.
Trending In: Sports
- Best of 2017 Colorado skis from Meier, Rocky Mountain Underground, Fat-ypus and more
- Boost Oxygen is a quick, fast, affordable way to combat altitude sickness
- Best of 2017 snowboards and splitboards from Weston, Unity, Never Summer and more
- 2016-17 opening dates and season passes for Copper, Keystone, Breckenridge and A-Basin
- Best of 2017 ski gear from Freeride Systems, Zeal Optics, Native Eyewear, Phunkshun Wear and more
Trending Sitewide
- Obituary: Rachel Violet Schwartz
- Housing Divided, Part 4: Summit County employers facing a shrinking workforce
- Reasons behind Summit Combine Housing Authority leadership shake-up unclear
- Summit County police blotter: Egg mistaken for knife in Breckenridge
- Summit sheriff race: Republican Woodman says his 35-year career speaks for itself