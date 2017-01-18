Eat our bubbles | SummitDaily.com

There’s no better place to spend a chilly, greybird Saturday than inside a warm and muggy pool.

On Jan. 14, the Summit High School girls swim team hosted the Lady Tiger Invite, the largest home swim meet of the season and the second of four total held at the high school pool this season. The event drew more than 100 swimmers and divers from six Colorado teams for a complete meet, including relays, individual events and a one-meter diving contest. When things wrapped up, the visiting Green Mountain Rams team took first overall, followed by the Salida Trojans in second and Summit in third.

