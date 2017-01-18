Eat our bubbles | SummitDaily.com

Eat our bubbles
January 18, 2017
2017 Lady Tiger Invite results
Team standings, overall (6 total)
1. Green Mountain High School
2. Salida High School
3. Summit High School
4. Golden High School
5. Moffat County High School
6. Platte Canyon High School
Summit top finishes
1. 200 freestyle — Emily Sandberg, 2:14.89
2. 1M diving — Abby Hiller, 157.60 points
2. 100 breaststroke — Stephanie Schulman, 1:22.43
3. 1M diving — Laurel Bonner, 136.50 points
3. 200 IM — Molly Nikkel, 2:46.08
3. 200 freestyle relay — Summit A (Katerina Lee, Hannah Anderson, Abbey Lau, Emily Sandberg) 1:54.27
3. 200 medley relay — Summit A (Katerina Lee, Stephanie Schulman, Abbey Lau, Emily Sandberg) 2:10.26
3. 400 freestyle relay — Summit A (Hannah Anderson, Logan Simson, Molly Nikkel, Payton Weinman) 4:34.18
There’s no better place to spend a chilly, greybird Saturday than inside a warm and muggy pool.
On Jan. 14, the Summit High School girls swim team hosted the Lady Tiger Invite, the largest home swim meet of the season and the second of four total held at the high school pool this season. The event drew more than 100 swimmers and divers from six Colorado teams for a complete meet, including relays, individual events and a one-meter diving contest. When things wrapped up, the visiting Green Mountain Rams team took first overall, followed by the Salida Trojans in second and Summit in third.
For more photos and expanded results, see the sports section at SummitDaily.com.
