Eat scrumptious pasta, support Summit Youth Baseball | SummitDaily.com

Summit Youth Baseball is hosting a fundraiser at Breckenridge’s newest Italian joint, Sauce on the Maggie. How can you say no?

On Sunday, Dec. 11, the local youth baseball league is hosting its annual fundraiser dinner and silent auction at Sauce on the Maggie (655 S. Park Ave., formerly Taddeo’s). Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for kids (ages 7-15) and free for kids younger than 7 years old. Dinner runs from 6-9 p.m., and there will also be a cash bar. If you love baseball, or just want to see more of it in Summit County, this dinner is for you.

Along with dinner, coaches will recognize the accomplishments of the 2016 local baseball teams. The whole night, dinner and auction and all, is a fundraiser for a winter training facility and new netting for the batting nets at Summit Middle School.

To buy tickets or find out more about Summit Youth Baseball, see summitbaseball.com.