Eldest Shiffrin joins Loveland Ski Club coaching staff | SummitDaily.com

Shiffrin is coming to Loveland Ski Club.

On Oct. 7, LSC executive director John Hale announced that 23-year-old Taylor Shiffrin — native of nearby EagleVail and brother of 21-year-old Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin — is joining the coaching staff for the upcoming winter season. A release from Hale:

As cold temperatures envelope Loveland and snowmaking continues, I’m thrilled to announce another outstanding addition to the staff at LSC, Taylor Shiffrin. He’s a recent DU graduate and comes on-board this fall to work with the LSC Junior Team. His background in ski racing is extensive and spans many NCAA, Nor-Am and FIS podiums, including three wins.

Shiffrin, a four-year athlete on the DU ski team, was twice a member of the squad that captured the NCAA National Championship in 2014 and 2016. He participated in seven USSA National Championships, was the Colorado Surefoot Cup Overall Champion and is a graduate of Burke Mountain Academy. He is currently enrolled in the MBA program at DU and, in addition to his studies, will be applying his considerable experience in ski racing to his role as a junior team coach.

“I am very excited to be joining the LSC staff and would like to thank John Hale for inviting me to become part of the team,” Shiffrin said. “I have spent my entire life ski racing and pursuing my dreams as an athlete, and I was fortunate enough to see my dreams realized by being able to ski for Andy LeRoy at the University of Denver for the last four years.”

Shiffrin was born on September 23, 1992, and his family — mom and dad, Eileen and Jeff, and sister, Mikaela — are friends, supporters and regular guests of LSC.

“My dreams would not have become a reality without the enormous amount of support I received over my career from my family and friends, including John and the LSC community,” Shiffrin said. “I can vividly recall hundreds of training days Mikaela and I had at Loveland, all due to the incredible program John and his staff have developed at LSC. I now want to repay the favor by helping young ski racers pursue and accomplish their dreams through sharing my experience and knowledge of the sport that we all love.”

To contact Shiffrin for more info on his new position and the upcoming season, email him at tshiffrin@lovelandskiclub.com.