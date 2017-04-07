Eldora Mountain announces new 6-person chairlift for 2017-18 season | SummitDaily.com

Eldora is getting a six-pack this summer.

In late March, Eldora Mountain on the Front Range announced it will install a new, high-speed six-passenger chairlift in time for the 2017-18 ski season. The new lift will replace the Cannonball and Challenge fixed-grip double and triple chairlifts at the base of the mountain, according to a release from Eldora. The two lifts have been in place since 1973 and 1977, respectively.

"This new high-speed lift is another significant improvement that will greatly enhance the Eldora experience for our snowsports community," said Brent Tregaskis, general manager at Eldora, which is located about 21 miles west of Boulder. "The new lift comes on the heels of other recent guest facing improvements, such as installing Wi-Fi, replacing the domestic water supply, refurbishing lodge areas, updating restrooms and adding three new advanced runs. The goal of Eldora and POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. is to service our guests and community as best we can."

Guests and employees have been invited to submit suggestions for the yet-to-be-named lift. The person who wins the contest wins a free season pass and gets the first chair on opening day of the 2017-18 ski season, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17.

The new lift and associated construction reflects a significant investment by POWDR, which also owns Copper Mountain Resort, and is part of a ongoing commitment to modernize the Front Range ski area.