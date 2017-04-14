Faceoffs make and break Summit girls lax in 12-17 Steamboat loss | SummitDaily.com

This game proved just how important winning the faceoff can be in girls lacrosse.

On a mild-as-summer Thursday afternoon, the Lady Tigers hosted a quick-and-nimble Steamboat Springs team for the first and only time this season. The teams entered the game almost evenly matched — Summit was 6-3 and Steamboat was 7-3 — led by devastating attackers: sophomore Lucy Shimek and freshman Riley Schott for the Sailors, seniors Maddy Remias and Katelyn Keen for the Lady Tigers. The scoring hardly stopped for 50 minutes, with both sides trading stretches of three or four unassisted goals until Steamboat came out ahead, handing Summit a 12-17 loss.

Summit is now 6-3 overall and 6-3 in the 4A Western league, while Steamboat improves to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the 5A Western league.

"Our passing looked great, and when we played our game it was good," Summit head coach Merri McKissock said. "But we can get too distracted by the other team and what they're doing."

When asked for an example of how her team got distracted, McKissock immediately pointed to Steamboat's big guns: underclassmen attackers Shimek and Schott.

"We had trouble keeping pressure on the two players they have who are really good," McKissock said. And it's no coincidence that Shimek took just about every faceoff. After a slow start to the first half, Summit was in the lead, 3-1, until the final 12 minutes. That's when Steambot went on a 4-0 run led by Shimek and Schott with slippery runs from midfield to feet in front of the Summit net. Summit broke the streak with a direct-from-faceoff goal to come within one, 4-5, with five minutes remaining, and then Steamboat countered with a 5-0 run.

In the final 12 minutes alone, Steamboat scored 10 goals, including six for Shimek and three for Schott. Summit scored just twice to end the half way down, 5-11. The common denominator through it all: winning the faceoff. Nine of the 10 Steamboat goals came after winning the faceoff, and so did both Summit goals.

The Lady Tigers entered the second half playing the kind of fierce, confident ball that's given the team a winning record. For starters, the girls were winning faceoffs: Remias and junior Erin Scott-Williams combined for three goals in four minutes to start the second, all scored straight from the faceoff.

The two teams then started trading streaks — Steamboat had three in a row for Shimek's third hat trick of the day, Summit countered with three of its own from three different players — but the Sailors attack was too much, too fast for the Lady Tigers. After a late run to pull within three, 12-15, Summit gave up another two for the loss, 12-17.

The loss was tough, McKissock said, but her team did plenty of things well. She's confident they can continue winning after returning from break on March 25 with back to back to back games against Golden, Battle Mountain and Rangeview.

"I want us to have that over .500 record and we're on pace for that," McKissock said. "We have some tough games coming up, but when we are playing well we'll have the wins."