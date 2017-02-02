February means fat bikes with Frisco Freeze and Pedal Power races on Feb. 4 | SummitDaily.com

Fat bikes with tires larger than 3.7 inches are required. For more information or to register, go to PedalPowerBike.com or call Pedal Power at (970) 845-0931.

What: The fourth race in the Pedal Power Winter Race Series, held on a mix of groomed trails and pavement in EagleVail

The fat-bike race begins at 3 p.m. The bonfire and party begins soon after the awards ceremony around 6:30 p.m. Along with the races, Summit Nordic Ski Club is selling chili and other goodies as a fundraiser beginning at 6 p.m. To donate a tree for the fire, call Nora Gilbertson at (970) 668-9132. For more information and to register for the race, see mavsports.com.

What: The inaugural fat-bike race at the Frisco Nordic Center, part of the new Summit Mountain Challenge winter series, held before the annual Spontaneous Combustion tree fire and party

The 2017 Fat Bike World Championships in Crested Butte came and went this past weekend, but that hardly means fat-bike season is finished.

This weekend, two fat-bike races come to the Interstate 70 corridor: the fourth event of the Pedal Power winter race series, held on a classic course in EagleVail; and the brand-new, never-before-seen Frisco Freeze, the second race in the just-as-new Summit Mountain Challenge winter series and appetizer for the annual Spontaneous Combustion bonfire.

What a weekend. Fat bikers, it’s time to lube your chains, find your extra facemasks and get the rig ready for show time.

Frisco Freeze

On the afternoon of Feb. 4, the Frisco Nordic Center hosts the inaugural Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race. The 8-mile course is held on groomed trails at the Frisco Nordic Center, marking the first time the center has been open to fat bikes. It’s also the second race in the Summit Mountain Challenge Fat Bike series, which is made up of four races, including two in Breckenridge and one at Copper Mountain.

“We are excited to be partnering with Jeff Westcott and Maverick Sports on this inaugural fat-bike event at the Frisco Nordic Center,” said Linsey Joyce, programs manager for the Frisco recreation department. “They understand bike races better than anyone in Summit County. We encourage folks to get out there for this rare chance to winter bike on the groomed trails at the Frisco Nordic Center.”

The race begins at 3 p.m., with an awards ceremony held at the Spontaneous Combustion bonfire around 6:30 p.m. Like other series races, the event features five divisions: pro open men, amateur men (18-39), amateur men (40 and over), junior boys (17 and younger) and open women. Awards will be given to top-three racers in each category and registration fees vary from $20 for juniors to $30 for adults.

Following the race, Frisco hosts the annual Spontaneous Combustion bonfire and fireworks. This community celebration also features beverage and chili sales to benefit the Summit Nordic Ski Club. The bonfire begins around 6 p.m., followed by fireworks at 8 p.m. at the lot on the corner of Summit Boulevard (Highway 9) and Marina Road.

The town of Frisco is still accepting Christmas trees to fuel the Spontaneous Combustion bonfire through today. Trees must be stripped of all lights, tinsel, garland, tree stands and decorations prior to dropping them off at the Frisco Bay Marina dirt lot (the same lot where the bonfire is held). The drop-off site is open 24 hours per day and only real trees will be accepted — no materials like crates, packaging supplies or pallets.

Pedal Power fat bike

Fat bikes and balloon tires are the weapons of choice on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m., when Pedal Power bike shop of EagleVail hosts the annual EagleVail Metro District Winter Fat Bike race.

The race is the fourth in the winter-long series and the only dedicated fat-bike event of the season. The EagleVail venue, located in the heart of the Eagle River Valley between Vail and Avon, has been a favorite since the Pedal Power series began in 1996, according to a release from organizers. This year, for the first time, only fat bikes will be allowed. This is to maintain the integrity of the course with so much snow, the release continued, as well as create a single class of equipment to level the playing field for all athletes.

Registration for this event is $20 online or $25 on-site. To sign up, see PedalPowerBike.com or call Pedal Power at (970) 845-0931.

The final event in the winter series doubles as the Colorado State Snowshoe Championships and takes place on Saturday, March 4, at the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center outside of Leadville on U.S. Highway 24. The finale includes 5K and 10K races, with the latter acting as the state championships for men’s and women’s divisions.