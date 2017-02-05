Fiery February: Frisco Freeze fat bike results and Copper NorAm giant slalom (photos) | SummitDaily.com

Fiery February: Frisco Freeze fat bike results and Copper NorAm giant slalom (photos)
February 5, 2017
2017 Frisco Freeze results
Riders in the inaugural Frisco Freeze fat-bike race competed on an eight-mile course spread across groomed Nordic trails at the Frisco Nordic Center. Roughly 50 folks came out for men’s, women’s and juniors divisions. For complete results, see mavsports.com.
Pro open men
1. Scott McCalmon, Boulder (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) — 39:32
2. Darron Cheek, Blue River (Wilderness Sports) — 39:54
3. Riley Bartz, Frisco (Rocky Mountain Bicycles) — 43:16
Open women
1. Kristen Downs, Silverthorne (CLIF Bar) — 45:37
2. Camryn Kercher, Highlands Ranch (Avout Racing) — 48:24
3. Leigh Bowe, Frisco (ColoRowdies)— 49:14
Amateur men (18-39 division)
1. Scott Britz, Dillon (Ridden) — 42:03
2. McGuire Scroggins, Lakewood — 44:58
3. Lou Laurina, Breckenridge — 47:50
Amateur men (40+ division)
1. Tom Hayles, Mars (ZG7908) — 40:35
2. Jeff Cospolich, Breckenridge — 41:25
3. Kevin Minard, Dillon (Columbine Ski and Sport) — 44:32
