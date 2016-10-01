Five Star Basketball Camp brings NCAA coaches to Denver’s Hinkley High, Oct. 7-9 | SummitDaily.com

Hey ballers, here’s how to show off your skills for NCAA coaches.

Five Star Basketball Camp, the camp known for helping Michael Jordan, Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and more than 500 NBA players boost their basketball skills, is returning to Colorado after a seven-year drought, hosted by The Sports League at Hinkley High School on Oct. 7-9.

The Five Star curriculum helps campers elevate their game and better digest that information to use in games, according to a release from the camp. It’s touted as a proven product that has produced more professional college basketball players than any other basketball entity.

“My son loved competing with top players, and when he walked away with the ‘best rebounder’ award, his confidence skyrocketed and he has extra motivation knowing the level of competition out there,” one parent said after Five Star camp.

Mike Frazier, owner of The Sports League, wanted to bring Five Star back to Colorado after seeing the competitive advantage campers earned. The camp’s 50-year history includes basketball instruction by more than 400 former coaches, many of who continued their coaching careers in the NCAA and NBA.

If that’s not enough, “The Showcase” on the last day of camp provides a platform for players to show off their skills to Division I, II and III coaches, as well as the top recruiting services in the country. This gives national exposure to campers, and that kind of exposure cannot be rivaled by any other basketball camp in Colorado, according to the release.

Entry to the three-day camp is $225 and open to male and female players between ages 7 and 18. Camp begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. daily. For more info, to register or to find out more about coach and team discounts, call Michael Frazier at (720) 402-4331 or email Mike@thesportsleague.com.