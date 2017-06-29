Fly-Fishing Guide: River report for Fourth of July weekend | SummitDaily.com

Fly-Fishing Guide: River report for Fourth of July weekend
June 29, 2017
Temperatures are going to be in the the high 60s to low 70s this weekend in the Breckenridge area. With summer well on its way, the dry fly-fishing will become more productive as water levels go down and water temperatures rise. Start looking at using a dry dropper rig; dry fly on the surface with a beaded nymph attached with tippet below. This method is effective on rivers like the Blue, Colorado, Arkansas and South Platte. The popular "hopper dropper rig" utilizes a hand-tied grasshopper as your lead fly or indicator. Attached 16-24 inches below is a weighted nymph — if a fish happens to take the fly below, the hopper will act as a strike indicator. With this rig you get the best of both worlds: fishing the surface and subsurface while at the same time increasing your chances of catching fish. Patterns like the PMX, Amy's Ant and Simulator's are solid choices for the coming summer months. Nymphs like a Pheasant tail, Hare's ear, San Juan worm and Rs'2 work well as a dropper fly as the fishing begins to heat up.
Chris Coppola is a manager guide with Breckenridge Outfitters.
