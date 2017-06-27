Fourth of July weekend brings freedom from the ordinary with racing, fishing derbies for whole family | SummitDaily.com

Registration opens at 8:15 a.m. The event is open to kids 15 years and younger with four divisions: 0-5, 6-8, 9-12 and 13-15 years old. A fishing license is not required for competitors younger than 16 years old. Kids should bring their own fishing poles and bait, but there will be some loaner equipment available from the event sponsor, the Gore Range Chapter of Trout Unlimited. TU volunteers will help with measuring fish and setting up gear. To find out more, see TownOfFrisco.com.

What: A Fourth of July fishing tradition made just for kids and held on the stocked pond at Meadow Creek Park in the heart of Frisco

There's more to the Fourth of July in Summit County than barbecues and fireworks. Much, much more.

Beginning this weekend, Copper, Frisco and Breckenridge are home to plenty of distractions for America's birthday, including more than a few that require running shoes, fishing poles, mountain bikes and more, like the nation's biggest party and a sun-drenched outdoor festival all wrapped into one.

With less than a week left to figure out your holiday plans, the Summit Daily sports desk compiled a list of three must-try (or must-watch) events spread across the county. Believe us — you've earned that pre-fireworks beer.

Family Adventure Quest | Copper Mountain, July 1-2

Think of it as a life-sized version of "choose your own adventure," held at the base of a world-class ski resort.

From July 1-2, the second edition of the Family Adventure Quest returns to Copper Mountain for two days of obstacle racing made with teens, youngsters and their parents in mind. This fun-filled event offers families a chance to experience an adventure course like no other, all spread between the streets, woods, alleyways and dry ski runs at Copper.

What kind of obstacles can you expect? Plenty: zip lines, mud pits, slacklines, cargo nets, trekking courses, a biking leg and a half-dozen other unique challenges designed with kids in mind. Parents and their children complete the event as teams and then end the day with a post-race celebration at Burning Stones Plaza in Center Village.

On Saturday, competitors from 10-11 years old and 12-14 years old are invited to tackle the long course, which boasts approximately 14 obstacles and measures about 3.5 miles long.

The next day, on Sunday, ages 6-7 years old and 8-9 years old take on a short course with approximately 12 obstacles spread across a 3-mile course. Sunday also marks the debut of a mixed-age category. How's it work? The youngest member of the team must be at least three years apart from the oldest.

Registration is still available online and required for all competitors, young and old. For more info and to sign up, see KidsAdventureGames.com.

Independence Day 10K | Breckenridge, July 4

One of the most-beloved Fourth of July traditions in Breckenridge has nothing to do with burgers, brats, beer or anything else edible — well, at least for an hour or so on the trail.

Before the parades and parties, bright and early at 7 a.m., the town of Breckenridge hosts the annual Independence Day 10K on a mix of singletrack trails and dirt roads spread across town. Runners begin with the brutal Carter Park switchback climb before merging onto Moonstone Trail and deep into the Sally Barber area. The trail hits some classic routes — Sally Barber Road, Baldy Road, good ol' Carter Park — while gaining 882 vertical feet from a starting point of 9,634 feet to a max elevation of 10,428 feet.

This run is limited to a relatively large field of 400 people (the local trail series only sees about 150 max every other Wednesday), but it tends to sell out a week or two before the race. Register now to get your spot. Cost is $35 for adults (18 years and older) and $25 for youth (younger than 17 years old). If spots are still available on race day, last-minute registration is $40 for adults or $30 for youth. Packet pick-up and day-of opens at 6 a.m. at Carter Park in Breckenridge — same spot as the start line.

Firecracker 50 | Breckenridge, July 4

After runners clear the trails, it's time for MTB masochists to come out and play when the one, the only Firecracker 50 returns for a day of grinding on Breck's best trails.

The race starts during the annual July 4 parade on Main Street in Breckenridge — you read that right: The parade is the race start line — and ends at Carter Park with a post-race bash. The distance is (get this) 50 miles for all competitors with divisions for men, women, juniors and teams. If you don't feel like suffering for a few hours, stop by the park to cheer on competitors. The party lasts from about noon until late.

Registration is $100 for the pro/open division, $90 for all other divisions and $150 for the two-person relay. Spots are still available but going quick. To sign up, see the Firecracker 50 tab at MavSports.com.