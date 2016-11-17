Free Fitness Fest comes to Breck rec Nov. 19 | SummitDaily.com

Don’t want to deal with opening day craziness at Breckenridge Resort on Saturday? Then don’t.

Instead, head north on Airport Road to the Breckenridge Recreation Center for Free Fitness Fest, a new open house designed to introduce locals and visitors alike to all the fitness classes, amenities and instructors the center has to offer. Admission is $5 from open until noon, and if you just want to see what kind of cardio machines we have (no rock climbing, tennis, basketball or other sports), you get free admission to try the cardio room or swimming pool.

But the real appeal of Free Fitness Day is the fitness. A release from the town explains:

Our fitness department put this together as a fresh way to introduce some of our newer offerings to a county-wide audience, and to see how the public responds to some concepts we’re considering adding to our schedule. Potential new classes include Country Heat, barre and kickboxing, along with perennial favorites like zumba and body pump. Some of these classes are offered in private studios, and the rec center instructors want to offer a broad range of classes to keep individuals better engaged in a fitness routine at an affordable price.

The Free Fitness Fest is also an opportunity to meet some of the rec center’s most popular instructors, as they will be available to talk after they teach and plan to join in with other classes. Here’s the full schedule:

7:30 a.m. — Zumba with Tracy

8 a.m. — Step with Tracy; Cycling with Melissa

8:30 a.m. — Body pump with Dixie

9 a.m. — Yoga with Dixie

9:30 a.m. — Cardio kickboxing with Kim

10 a.m. — Country Heat with Kim

10:30 a.m. — Barre with Marika

11 a.m. — Mobility, stretch and release with Marika

11:30 a.m. — Pilates with Laurie

Noon — X-Training with Kasia

For more information about Free Fitness Fest or the Breck rec center, call the center at 970-453-1734 or visit breckenridgerecreation.com.