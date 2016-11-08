Frisco hosts 2nd open house for trails master plan at Backcountry Brewery Nov. 10 | SummitDaily.com

There’s still time to weigh in on the future of Frisco’s sprawling trail system.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, the town of Frisco will host the second community conversation for the Frisco Trails Master Plan (FTMP) Project. The open house will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Backcountry Brewery (720 E. Main St. in Frisco). This is an opportunity for the community and town officials to explain the trail planning, hear about the next steps and give any additional feedback. The event is free, and there will be light appetizers and one free beer for anyone 21 or older.

“We are excited about how much community participation we received through the Wikimaps and the community meeting we had in July,” said Diane McBride, assistant town manager and director of recreation, in a press release. “This type of feedback from trail users is priceless, and will help us to create a truly comprehensive master plan that reflects the needs and wishes of the community.”

The FTMP will be a comprehensive trails plan for Frisco and the surrounding area. The plan will ensure the strategic implementation of trail development and improvements to achieve the community’s vision for trails, community connectivity and recreation corridors, according to the release. This plan will include both hard surface (recreation paths) and soft surface (dirt) trails, as well as both summer and winter uses.

During the 2015 Frisco Community Survey, 62 percent of respondents indicated that recreational amenities were the reason why they lived in Frisco. Trails are a big part of the recreational amenities available in and around Frisco, and this is a significant reason why the Town of Frisco is embarking on a trails master planning process, the release continued.

In March 2016, the town received a Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) grant to help fund the Frisco Trails Master Plan. The town hired a local consulting team, SE Group, to help with this plan. SE Group provides “strategy, planning, design and permitting consulting services focused on unique places that support outdoor recreation, rural and small town lifestyles and tourism,” according to the group’s mission statement.

By the end of the planning process, town officials want to:

Create a long-term, multi-season and comprehensive trail system that will provide access to the outdoors for people of all ages and physical ability.

Create a plan that is practical, actionable and can be implemented over time in collaboration with the town’s partners.

Meet the needs of a variety of users in a multi-season environment, as well as find a balance that appropriately addresses the needs of a high volume of visitors (which sometimes differ from the needs of residents), all the while protecting environmental resources.

Help Frisco trails be part of a seamlessly connected regional trail network.

Confirm Frisco’s trail maintenance standards and responsibilities collaboratively with the own’s partners for the long term.

Engage the passionate and committed recreationists and trail users here in Summit County and maximize their creativity, ideas and goals through the FTMP, and see it through to implementation.