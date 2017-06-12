Gallery: Alpine spa day at Dirty Girl Mud Run 2017 (photos and 360 video) | SummitDaily.com

Think mud baths are only for posh Los Angeles spas? Think again.

On Saturday, June 10, hundreds for women from across the state, county and globe descended on Copper Mountain for the annual Dirty Girl Mud Run, a benefit for the California nonprofit Boarding for Breast Cancer. The ladies were greeted by sun, 70-degree temps and mud pit after mud pit after mud pit. After completing the 5K course, everyone was provided with a shower and sunbathing on the first true weekend of summer. Here's what Summit Daily photographer Hugh Carey found when he visited the pits.