Gallery: Nyjah Huston and crew at the 2017 summer Dew Tour in Long Beach County | SummitDaily.com

Winter Dew Tour 2017

What: The first major televised snowboard and freeski event of the North American season, which now doubles as a 2018 Winter Olympics qualifier for men’s and women’s halfpipe and slopestyle

When: Thuesday to Sunday, Dec. 14-17

Where: Breckenridge Ski Resort and downtown Breckenridge

Cost: Free for spectators

Follow the Summit Daily during the off-season and into November for updates on pros, concerts and more at this year’s Dew Tour. To keep up with the tour first-hand, see DewTour.com.