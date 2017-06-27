Gallery: Nyjah Huston and crew at the 2017 summer Dew Tour in Long Beach County | SummitDaily.com

Gallery: Nyjah Huston and crew at the 2017 summer Dew Tour in Long Beach County
June 27, 2017
Winter Dew Tour 2017
What: The first major televised snowboard and freeski event of the North American season, which now doubles as a 2018 Winter Olympics qualifier for men’s and women’s halfpipe and slopestyle
When: Thuesday to Sunday, Dec. 14-17
Where: Breckenridge Ski Resort and downtown Breckenridge
Cost: Free for spectators
Follow the Summit Daily during the off-season and into November for updates on pros, concerts and more at this year’s Dew Tour. To keep up with the tour first-hand, see DewTour.com.
Breckenridge doesn't have a monopoly on Dew Tour insanity.
Earlier this month, a small collection of the world's best street and bowl skaters came to Long Beach County — one of the sport's first and most respected hotbeds — for the annual summer Dew Tour. Gone were 95-foot kickers and tri-layered jib courses in driving blizzards, replaced with dizzying bowl lines and Nyjah Huston's crisp brand of street skating. Enjoy.
News from across the Web
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- Gallery: Sirens of Lake Dillon at the 10th Timberline Cruiser Regatta (photos)
- Big Mountain Enduro at Keystone draws riders from across U.S.
- Summit Extreme Black Diamonds go 0-6 in week 3
- X Games medalist Matt Ladley takes on ‘Amazing Race’
- Breckenridge Dew Tour, Copper U.S. Grand Prix now qualifiers for 2018 Winter Olympics
Trending Sitewide
- Goar: Vail Resorts leading the charge to address housing crisis (column)
- Blue River group recasts hopes of golden fishing designation
- Silverthorne celebrates opening of $9M performing arts center
- High Country Crime: ‘No evidence’ as judge drops pot charge against Eagle county surveyor
- Colorado’s multiplying moose moving eastward, running into people