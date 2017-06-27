 Gallery: Nyjah Huston and crew at the 2017 summer Dew Tour in Long Beach County | SummitDaily.com

Back to: Sports

Gallery: Nyjah Huston and crew at the 2017 summer Dew Tour in Long Beach County

Winter Dew Tour 2017

What: The first major televised snowboard and freeski event of the North American season, which now doubles as a 2018 Winter Olympics qualifier for men’s and women’s halfpipe and slopestyle

When: Thuesday to Sunday, Dec. 14-17

Where: Breckenridge Ski Resort and downtown Breckenridge

Cost: Free for spectators

Follow the Summit Daily during the off-season and into November for updates on pros, concerts and more at this year’s Dew Tour. To keep up with the tour first-hand, see DewTour.com.

Breckenridge doesn't have a monopoly on Dew Tour insanity.

Earlier this month, a small collection of the world's best street and bowl skaters came to Long Beach County — one of the sport's first and most respected hotbeds — for the annual summer Dew Tour. Gone were 95-foot kickers and tri-layered jib courses in driving blizzards, replaced with dizzying bowl lines and Nyjah Huston's crisp brand of street skating. Enjoy.