Gallery: Scenes from 2017 Summit High football home opener, 6-34 vs. Salida
August 26, 2017
The Summit High football team opened its 2017 season against Salida at home this past Friday and lost, 6-34. But there's plenty of season left to play — and these rowdy Tigers aren't going down without a fight.
