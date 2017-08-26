 Gallery: Scenes from 2017 Summit High football home opener, 6-34 vs. Salida | SummitDaily.com

Gallery: Scenes from 2017 Summit High football home opener, 6-34 vs. Salida

The Summit High football team opened its 2017 season against Salida at home this past Friday and lost, 6-34. But there's plenty of season left to play — and these rowdy Tigers aren't going down without a fight.