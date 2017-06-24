Gallery: Sirens of Lake Dillon at the 10th Timberline Cruiser Regatta (photos) | SummitDaily.com

On June 24, close to 100 sailors and captains spread between 25 crews took to the waters on Lake Dillon for the 10th annual Timberline Cruiser Regatta, a fun race with crews vying for points and best times while dressed in pirate hats, viking attire and plenty of tie-dye. Crews could earn points by grilling on their boats, wearing the best costumes and serenading the elusive mermaids of Lake Dillon. They're as real as the Loch Ness Monster, if only because we have photographic proof.