Gallery: Tail-tap the sky at the Frisco Bike Park summer jump jam (photos) | SummitDaily.com

Nothing beats dirt when you're a BMXer living in the mountains.

On June 24, dozens of BMXers and mountain bikers came to the Frisco Bike Park for the annual free Frisco Bike Fling jump jam and dual-slalom races. The crowd was light, but the jumping was heavy. Browse both 360 videos for different lines from each of the guys throwing down this weekend. For context: the final step-up jump right in front of the Colorado flag wallride is seven feet tall — all vert, all the way.