Get free admission to the Breck Rec Center on May 4 | SummitDaily.com

There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but for one day only there's such a thing as free rec center admission.

The Breckenridge Recreation Center's annual community open house and free admission day returns Thursday, May 4 from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free for users of any age throughout the day, including the swimming pool.

New open house activities include a summer job fair from 1-3 p.m., where local job-seekers can get information about open positions with the recreation department. Friends of the Breckenridge Trails will also present upcoming volunteer trail-building opportunities from 4-5 p.m., and the family of Bentley Bedker will share the story behind the recreation center's Bedker Climbing Scholarship from 5-6 p.m.

For the fitness-minded, 10 free fitness classes will be offered throughout the day starting at 6 a.m., including a Fitness 4 Class Sampler of four exciting half-hour classes, running from 4:30-6 p.m.

Check out the sights from the rock climbing wall with $2 belay rides for all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And all ages are invited to the rec's first Chuck-A-Duck Competition in the pool. Competitors will try to land rubber ducks in targets for prizes.

For more information about the Breck Rec Center open house and free admission day, visit http://www.BreckenridgeRecreation.com/OpenHouse or call (970) 453-1734. The Breckenridge Recreation Center is located at 880 Airport Road.