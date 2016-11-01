Girls on the Run 5K returns Nov. 12 with an expected 600 youth participants | SummitDaily.com

The local Girls on the Run 5K is expected to draw more than 600 youth runners from across the Central Rocky Mountains. Registration for community participants is $25 online before the race or $35 on race day. All youth participants get a custom T-shirt, with 200 additional T-shirts for other runners. Registration and more information are available online at http://www.gotrwesterncolorado.org .

Girls of a certain age, it’s time to lace up your running shoes for Summit County’s first — and only — 5K in your honor.

On Nov. 12, the town of Frisco hosts the second-annual Girls on the Run 5K. This celebratory, non-competitive event is the culminating experience of a 10-week program that is open to girls from third to fifth grade. The race is meant for elementary-aged runners, but it’s not only open to Girls on the Run participants — anyone of any age can participate, male or female.

This untimed fun run begins at 11 a.m. at Summit Middle School in Frisco. The course will be an out-and-back on the Summit County recpath on the shores of Lake Dillon. Due to the high number of anticipated racers, the race will start in waves. The course is relatively flat, with spectacular views of the the lake, Buffalo Mountain, Peak One and Mount Royal.

“Completing this 5K will be a defining moment for many of these girls and will start them on a path of healthy living for years to come, which honors their athletic and mental strength,” stated Linsey Joyce, the recreation programs manager for town of Frisco, as well as GOTR Central Mountain Regional Coordinator and GOTR Frisco 5k race director. “The excitement around this race last year was infectious because you could sense the pride of accomplishment from these girls. It’s a feel-good event all around. Add a beautiful course and a lot of tutus to that mix and you can’t help but have a big grin on your face the whole time.”

The local Girls on the Run program is part of a much bigger movement. Across the nation, GOTR programs bring together thousands of youth for the 10-week program and culminating 5K. GOTR is a nonprofit that seeks to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum, according to a release from Frisco. This curriculum creatively integrates running to give young participants a goal for the end of the program.

This year, like last year, the Frisco GOTR 5K is the designated race for all GOTR teams in Eagle, Summit, Grand, Chaffee, Park, Lake and Gunnison counties. Race organizers anticipate that 600-plus girls will be running in the Frisco race.

Registration for community participants is $25 online through Nov. 11 or $35 on race day (cash or check only). Packet pick-up and day-of registration are from 9:30–10:30 a.m. at Summit Middle School in Frisco on Nov. 12. T-shirts are guaranteed for GOTR girls and coaches who attend the race, along with the first 200 registered community runners.