Girls rugby outscores foes 190-7

The Summit Black girls rugby team had another strong showing Saturday, shutting out three opponents en route to winning the Lightning 7s tournament hosted by Legacy High School in Broomfield.

In pool play, Summit Black beat Regis, Glendale and Legacy, outscoring all three by a combined score of 145-0. Then Summit took on rival Westside Swarm in the tournament finale, and the Tigers won that contest 45-7. Summit coach Karl Barth noted the lopsided score "masks the battle" Summit endured to win the tournament, and the four victories leave the Black team undefeated this year in Colorado Rugby league play heading into the state tournament.

Additionally, All-American Cassidy Bargell was outstanding Saturday with three tries scored and three try-saving tackles, Barth said, adding that Eva Copley, Kassidy Pothier and Jordan Elam also had "great matches" but the victory was "truly a team effort."

Summit returns to action Nov. 11 for the girls 7s high school state tournament in Thornton. The Black team enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed, and Summit's second-teir White team is coming in as the sixth-seeded team.

Volleyball team fights to the finish, coach says

The Summit volleyball team closed out its season Saturday by playing four matches at a tournament in Golden.

Recommended Stories For You

Assistant coach Charlotte Truesdell was filling in for head coach Annie Hettinger, as the Tigers fought hard throughout the tourney. Truesdell explained wins have been hard to come by this year for the Tigers, and they were just as difficult to nail down Saturday.

"(The girls) played really well as a team through some hard games," Truesdell said of the Tigers' performance, adding that it was bittersweet for the seniors on the team, who went into the tournament knowing it would be the last contests of their high school careers.

Still, "they played their hearts out," Truesdell said.

Summit is graduating only five players from this year's squad. They are outside hitter Payton Weinman, setters Anna Mathis and Julia White, middle blocker Gabby Myers and defensive specialist Sage Kent, who set the school's all-time record for digs this season, and the low number of departures has the Tigers coaches feeling optimistic for the future.

"We have a lot of young girls, and it's going to be really exciting for the next few years," Truesdell said.

Summit football falls to Western Slope powerhouse

Palisade's football team was every bit as good as advertised Friday night against Summit and remained unbeaten in the Class 3A Western Slope Conference by dealing the Tigers a 59-28 defeat on the road.

The Tigers (3-6, 1-3) fell in an early hole at Palisade, giving up 28 points to the Bulldogs (7-2, 4-0) in the first quarter while scoring a single TD.

Summit would find the end zone again in the second quarter and twice more in the third. Both teams played to a scoreless fourth quarter, but the damage had already been done with the Bulldogs scoring 17 points in the second quarter and two more touchdowns in the third.

Throughout the contest, Palisade presented an efficient passing attack and a deadly ground game, racking up more than 540 yards of total offense, according to stats submitted to MaxPreps.com.

Still, Summit put up more points on Palisade than any of the Bulldogs' other in-conference foes have so far this year.

Next up, the Tigers take on Battle Mountain, a team Palisade beat 42-3 this year, in an in-conference rivalry game for the Tigers' regular-season finale. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Summit High School.