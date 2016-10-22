Grand Trunk teams with National Forest Foundation to #HangTheMoon | SummitDaily.com

Hammock manufacturer Grand Trunk has teamed up with Mac Stone, a naturalist and conservation photographer.

In partnership with the International Dark-Sky Association and the National Forest Foundation, Grand Trunk launched the #HangTheMoon campaign with a simple challenge: spend one night outdoors. According to a release from Grand Trunk, the manufacturer wants you and your friends to find the largest patch of open sky you can and enjoy the landscape (and soundscape) of a bigger world — and then tag all your photos #HangTheMoon.

“Remember looking up at your bedroom ceiling and getting lost in those glow-in-the- dark constellations?” said Jon Neff, founder of Grand Trunk. “This is why we are issuing the #HangTheMoon challenge. We want people to go outside, find that magical ceiling to dream to and allow their imagination to wonder about what they can’t see in the darkness.”

To learn more about #HangtheMoon, the International Dark-Sky Association and the National Forest Foundation, visit http://www.grandtrunk.com/pages/hangthemoon.