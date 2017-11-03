Heroics from Summit football seniors, freshman, fall short in emotional senior night loss to Battle Mountain

BRECKENRIDGE — The Summit High School football team couldn't muster enough magic to pull out a victory against Battle Mountain High School on an emotional senior night to end the season, losing a spirited back-and-forth battle on a windy night by the score of 32-24.

The Tigers (3-7) fell by one possession despite the big play heroics of several departing seniors and sparkplug freshman running back and linebacker Noah Martens, who registered 72 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown on nine rushes while also contributing several big tackles and a thrilling fourth quarter kick return to keep Summit's hopes alive.

Summit senior quarterback Jake Gillum completed his first six passes of the game and 8-of-10 overall including a pair of 36-yard touchdown passes to fellow senior and wide receiver Jason Tilley in the first half.

Those two touchdown strikes, the second of which was a scintillating one-handed catch and run by Tilley, propelled the Tigers to a 14-to-8 lead early in the second quarter. Then to close the half, another senior, kicker Ze David Sanchez, drilled a field goal from 39 yards to give Summit a 17-8 lead at intermission.

During halftime, 11 Tigers seniors were joined at midfield by parents and family to celebrate senior day, the stadium PA announcer reading a message each player wrote to his family while they walked the 50-yard-line one-by-one.

When the second half resumed, Battle Mountain stormed back to seize a 32-to-17 lead it wouldn't relinquish. The Huskies were able to do so by dominating the time of possession in the third quarter and rushing three different players for second half touchdowns. All three touchdowns also were capped by two-point conversions.

Recommended Stories For You

Summit hurt itself in the game, and in turn ran single digit offensive plays in the second half, due to three total fumbles lost — of six fumbles in the game —that came on the center-to-quarterback exchange.

The Tigers defense worn down in the fourth quarter, Summit needed a spark from someone. They got it when Martens returned a squib kickoff inside the Battle Mountain 10-yard line with 5:46 remaining and the Tigers still down 32-to-17. Martens would run up the gut for a 4-yard touchdown a couple of plays later giving Summit one last hope, trailing 32-to-24 with 5:30 remaining.

Battle Mountain continued to run out the clock on the ensuing possession, however, powered by the clutch third- and fourth-down runs from junior quarterback Traver Goldberg.

The last gasps for Summit included a high Battle Mountain snap with two minutes remaining that Goldberg managed to corral over his head and elude pressure. Then several plays later, with 1:11 remaining, Goldberg bounced back inside on a quarterback keeper on fourth-and-14, churning for 15 yards to seal the victory for Battle Mountain and end Summit's season.

Check out Sunday's print edition of the Summit Daily for an extended report from Friday night's game.