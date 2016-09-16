High Gear: Cypher Vesta Sport Quickdraw review | SummitDaily.com

When it comes to gear, I am all about looking for the best deal without sacrificing quality. Let’s face it: We can always use more gear, so why not save a few extra bucks for whatever we feel like we’ll “need” down the road?

For sports climbers who are looking for high-performance products that won’t put a huge dent in your wallet, the Vesta Sport Quickdraws from Cypher Climbing are just that. The quickdraws come with a 12-centimeter nylon sling and are available with either a wire gate or a solid gate on the rope side. The benefits of newer gate technology make all the difference here: the Cypher quickdraws are lighter, safer and snag-free than older models.

Field test

On a trip to White Cliffs outside of Frisco we decided to try the wire gate quickdraws, which tends to have a safety advantage over solid gates due to less mass. That makes the wire gate less likely to vibrate open during a fall. With the Vesta’s plentiful gate clearance, we found these quickdraws easy to clip. The replaceable rubber O-ring also keeps the draw from flipping when you clip.

While the price for quickdraws from top competitive brands ranges from $21 to $23, the Cypher Vesta Sport comes in at $15.95. Not only is it a smokin’ deal for those on a dirtbag income, but it also keeps up in terms of performance with more well-known brands like Petzl and Black Diamond.

Verdict

The quickdraws are sleek and well built, with wide slings that are easy to grab. The solid gate draws come in at 103 grams apiece, while the mixed draws with the wire gates come in at 99 grams — a reasonable weight for multi-pitch sport routes.

All of this makes the Vesta Sport Quickdraw from Cypher a solid option for sport climbers looking for a high-performance product at a reasonable price.