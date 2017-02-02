John Hale steps down at Loveland Ski Club, plus skier-X and boarder-X results | SummitDaily.com

Loveland’s John Hale steps down as ski club executive director

On Jan. 31, current executive director John Hale announced he’s stepping down from his position at the end of the ski season. Hale leaves LSC to set up shop down the interstate at Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, where he takes over as chief operating officer soon after leaving LSC on April 30.

During Hale’s tenure with the club, he helped launch LSC Academy, a year-round alpine training program, and continued developing the age-class groups, according to a release from the club. For the remainder of the season (and into the next), coaches Gunnar Sorensen and Scott Graham will act as athletic director and program director, respectively, splitting the responsibilities of an executive director.

The club is hosting a meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 in the Lower Ridge View Room at Arapahoe Basin to review the club’s leadership changes.

A farewell note from Hale:

By now you may be aware that I have accepted the chief operating officer position at Ski Club Vail. The decision has been complicated to say the least and there have many sleepless nights in the Hale house. I am thrilled with all that LSC has become and have certainly not in any way been seeking to leave.

I will remain at LSC through April 30, and will wholeheartedly assist the Board of Trustees and the LSC staff in the transition. There are phenomenal staff and a motivated and committed Board at LSC, and the support from Loveland Ski Area and the Upham family is without question. I know that together, all of you are more than capable of continuing to drive LSC forward. The direction LSC is heading is strong, and the club is by all accounts a far better program, both financially and athletically, than it has ever been.

I am immensely proud of the staff and families at LSC, and of the program we have developed together. Loveland is near and dear to my family, and it will be tough to depart from all that we have all built together at Loveland. I cannot emphasize enough how instrumental your work and support has been over the years. We have been through both enjoyable and challenging times together, and you will always have my sincere gratitude for all you have done to further the vision at LSC.

Team Summit results | Jan. 27-29

Skiers and snowboarders on the Team Summit freeride team have been busy this January with skiercross and boardercross races across the state. Here’s a rundown of top finishes from two events: USASA Rocky Mountain Series races at Ski Cooper from Jan. 27-28 and Devo Series races at Winter Park on Jan. 29.

Ski Cooper skiercross, Jan. 28

1. Sally Gould — freeski girls, Menehune (10-11)

3. Walker Robinson — freeski boys, Menehune (10-11)

Ski Cooper boardercross, Jan. 27

1. Tyler Swanker — snowboard boys, Ruggies (U-7)

2. Maggie Burdick — snowboard girls, Grom (8-9)

2. Caleb Dawenjev — snowboard boys, Grom (8-9)

2. Josh Hahn — snowboard boys, Menehune (10-11)

2. Ellie Weiler — snowboard girls, Youth (14-15)

3. Jadyn Dalrymple — snowboard girls, Menehune (10-11)

Ski Cooper boardercross, Jan. 28

1. Tyler Swanker — snowboard boys, Ruggies (U-7)

1. Maggie Burdick — snowboard girls, Grom (8-9)

2. Jadyn Dalrymple — snowboard girls, Menehune (10-11)

2. Ellie Weiler — snowboard girls, Youth (14-15)

2. Bodie Beflin — snowboard boys, Breaker (12-13)

3. Caleb Dawenjev — snowboard boys, Grom (8-9)

Youth Ski League giant slalom | Sunlight Mountain, Jan. 29

A slate of YSL giant slalom races, hosted by Sunlight Winter Sports Club at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Jan. 29. The event drew more than 100 girls and boys from across the region for U-8 to U-16 races in the morning and afternoon. The following are select results from Loveland Ski Club.

Morning

U-8 girls GS

1. Eden Demino, Ski and Snowboard Club Vail — 39.08

2. Sarah Lally, Loveland Ski Club — 40.49

3. Lauren Hopkins, Ski and Snowboard Club Vail — 40.56

U-10 girls GS

1. Keena Shikverg, Vail Devo Team — 36.97

2. Sydney Lally, Loveland Ski Club — 38.01

3. Celina Frenz, Vail Devo Team — 38.50

U-14 girls GS

1. Taylor Duel, CCSC — 33.66

2. Katherine Strickland, Sunlight Winter Sports Club — 37.01

3. Erin Pointet, Loveland Ski Club — 37.55

U-10 boys GS

1. Miko Lewis, Loveland Ski Club — 35.76

2. Braeden Monte, Team Summit — 38.02

3. Grayson Wickstrom, Team Summit — 38.14

Afternoon

U-10 girls GS

1. Keena Shikverg, Vail Devo Team — 38.02

2. Sydney Lally, Loveland Ski Club — 38.17

3. Celina Frenz, Vail Devo Team — 39.36

U-14 girls GS

1. Taylor Duel, CCSC — 33.79

2. Chloe Baughn, Loveland Ski Club — 37.06

3. Ava Candelaria, Team Summit — 37.78

U-10 boys GS

1. Miko Lewis, Loveland Ski Club — 36.66

2. Braeden Monte, Team Summit — 37.50

3. Grayson Wickstrom, Team Summit — 38.79

Breck and Aspen super-G | Jan. 21-22

A pair of super-G alpine ski races held between Breckenridge and Aspen on Jan. 21-22. The races drew more than 200 male and female skiers for U-14, U-16 and FIS points events. Below are select top results from Team Summit and Loveland Ski Club (Dasha Romanov only for LSC).

Breckenridge, Jan. 21

1. Dasha Romanov, Loveland Ski Club — U-14 girls

7. Phillip Berezinski, Team Summit — U-14 boys

13. Taylor Dulaney, Team Summit— U-14 boys

16. Kyra Bowden, Team Summit — U-14 girls

Breckenridge, Jan. 22

1. Dasha Romanov, Loveland Ski Club — U-14 girls

5. Tanner Rosener, Team Summit — U-14 boys

7. Olyvia Snyder, Team Summit — U-14 girls

19. Will Wasserman, Team Summit — U-14 boys

19. Maiwenn Marzin, Team Summit — U-14 girls

Aspen, Jan. 21

22. Trent Pennington, Team Summit — U-16 boys

23. Kayleigh MacGregor, Team Summit — FIS girls

25. Lacie Greenwald, Team Summit — U-16 girls

27. Mallorie Miller, Team Summit — FIS girls

Aspen, Jan. 22

13. Trent Pennington, Team Summit — U-16 boys

25. Gisele Thompson, Team Summit — FIS girls

26. Lacie Greenwald, Team Summit — U-16 girls

27. Jasmine Laube, Team Summit — U-16 girls

29. Mallorie Miller, Team Summit — FIS girls

30. Anna Rodli, Team Summit — U-16 girls